AIPAC headquarters vandalized by anti-Israel activists

The Washington DC headquarters of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee was vandalized on Sunday, according to AIPAC and Palestine Action US.

An AIPAC spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the building was vandalized, but that they would "not be deterred by the illegal actions of these extremists in our efforts to strengthen the US-Israel relationship."

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPDC) said in a Monday statement that it was seeking two suspects in the damaging and spray painting of "offensive language" in the block of AIPAC's building. The MPDC said that it was investigating the incident as a political and hate or bias motivated.

The American branch of vandalism activism organization Palestine Action claimed that they had received a video and statement from activists who claimed to have mixed dog feces and red paint to smear on the building. Messages displayed on the building included "f**k Israel" and the red inverted triangle terrorist symbol. MEMBERS OF the Palestine Action Group gather in Sydney, in May. ‘Pro-Palestine’ demonstrators are no longer able to make a moral distinction between justice and injustice, the writer says. (credit: Alasdair Pal/Reuters)

Palestine Action condemns AIPAC

"If AIPAC wants to stir s**t up in US elections, we can return the favor," said the statement, complaining that the organization had supported the primary opponents of Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush and New York congressman Jamaal Bowman to unseat them.

"Bush and Bowman have been some of the most outspoken voices in the US Congress calling for ceasefire, for an arms embargo, for lifting up the humanity of Palestinians and Palestinian Americans in the face of every attempt by the US government to dehumanize and terrorize them," read the manifesto. "AIPAC, your blood money is not welcome buying US elections, and we will not let you silence the voices calling you out for the genocidal, racist, corrupt oppressors that you are."