'Long live October 7:' Seattle activists praise Hamas and Hezbollah at rally

Anti-Israel activists praised Palestinian terrorist organizations in speeches during a march and rally on Sunday marking over three hundred days of the Israel-Hamas War, according to videos posted by anti-Israel activists and organizations.

"With our full chest we say long live October 7," Samidoun Seattle activist Bissan Barghouti said according to journalist Cam Higby. "When we say 'Long live October 7' what we mean is 'long live the people's struggle.'"

Barghouti had led chants of "long live October 7" at an August 17 rally in Vancouver in which she defended Samidoun International Coordinator Charlotte Kates for accepting an "Islamic human rights award" from Iran on August 4. Kates and her husband Masir Badil Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement Leader and alleged PFLP operative Khaled Barakat had both led chants of the slogan "long live October 7" in the city in an attempt to normalize it.

Yahya Sinwar, former leader of the Palestinian Hamas Islamist movement at a meeting with members of Palestinian factions at Hamas President's office in Gaza City, on April 13, 2022 (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

In an International League of Peoples' Struggle Seattle-Tacoma Instagram video of the Sunday rally, Barghouti praised the "axis of resistance" of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and the "heroic" Ansar Allah as the "forces of justice."

Barghouti rejected the ceasefire negotiations that were being pushed by "Killer Kamala" (Vice President Kamala Harris) and "Genocide Joe" (President Joe), saying that the did not meet the baseline of Palestinian demands.

Another speaker said that the end of Israel would be achieved within their lifetime. A third also praised the Houthi's maritime terrorism, claiming that "Ansar Allah is making the Red Sea a red line for genocide."

"From the water to the water, Palestine is Arab" marchers chanted in Arabic in the event organized by Samidoun, Palestinian Youth Movement, ANSWER coalition, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Supporting the 'resistance'

Advertisements for the event said that the march was in response to alleged war crimes by the Israeli military, and in support of activists who had previously been charged for blockading the Seattle-Tacoma Airport during the April 15 protests.

During the August 17 Vancouver protests, Barghouti had also praised terrorist organizations in a video published by Kates, saying that they would soon free the Levant of Zionism, of the state of Israel and that it would become a place to "continue revolutionary struggle" beyond a Palestinian state.

Another Samidoun Seattle member said that calling out "from the river to the sea, Palestine would be free" was indeed a call for the end of Israel, and when they chanted it meant the same as when it was chanted in Gaza, Iran, and Yemen. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The activist identified as Alon urged others to advocate for the freedom of those in Palestinian prisoners, because "Today's prisoners are yesterday's resistance fighters and tomorrow's leaders."

"Just as [Hamas leader] Yahya Sinwar was a prisoner in the occupation prisons for over 20 years and today is the leader of the Palestinian resistance, we are continuing on this legacy wherever we are."