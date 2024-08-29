Who are the 25 most influential young Zionists of 2024?

Few periods in recent Jewish history have been as tumultuous and cataclysmic as the past eleven months since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War on October 7. The war has had a profound effect on the Jewish community in the United States, with outbreaks of antisemitism, anti-Israel protests, and campus disturbances directed against Jewish students.

Despite these difficulties, the Jewish community has experienced an unprecedented surge of pride in Israel, commitment, and determination. From social media influencers to academics, from college students to politicians, many who have never before spoken of their feelings or support for Israel have emerged as proud Zionists.

With the new generation of Jewish leaders in mind, for the second consecutive year, Jewish National Fund-USA and the Jerusalem Post are celebrating the next generation of ViZionaries – the 25 most influential Zionists under 45 – Zionism’s visionary, bold, and creative young leaders.

“The Jerusalem Post is excited to honor and highlight young Zionist changemakers,” said The Jerusalem Post’s Editor-in-Chief, Zvika Klein. “Our paper has a proud tradition of providing a platform for individuals who positively impact the future of the land and people of Israel. While we still have many challenges ahead of us, our community should feel confident that we have a new generation of Zionist Changemakers who are more passionate and engaged than ever.”

“The events of the past year, although painful, have led people everywhere to step out from the sidelines and express their support for our ancestral homeland,” echoed Russell Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA. “From high school and college students to professors, social media influencers, celebrities, and everyone in between, a new generation of young people has emerged as the future leaders of our Zionist movement.”

Exemplary figures in this perspective, according to Robinson, include Shai Davidai, Michael Rapaport, and Emily Austin. Davidai, Rapaport, and Austin will be among the speakers at Jewish National Fund-USA’s Global Conference for Israel in Dallas November 14-17.

Davidai, a native Israeli who moved to the US in 2010, was a professor at Columbia University’s Business School. Since the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, he has devoted his time and energy to combating antisemitism and the libel campaign against Israel at Columbia University and on college campuses across the country.

American actor and comedian Michael Rapaport, who has appeared in more than sixty films and has starred in hit series on Hulu and Netflix, became an outspoken advocate in Hollywood for the land and people of Israel after October 7.

Emily Austin, broadcaster and social media advocate with over 2.2 million followers on Instagram, is an outspoken advocate against antisemitism and a vocal supporter of Israel. She regularly appears on the news, talk shows, and speaks to groups globally about Israel and Zionism.

“The Jerusalem Post is delighted to join with JNF-USA in selecting the next generation of ViZionaries – the 25 most influential Zionists under 45, who are making their mark as leaders of our people during a critical period in Jewish history,” said Jerusalem Post CEO Inbar Ashkenazi.

How to submit a name

Nominations can be submitted here until Tuesday, September 10 at 11.59 US ET and are open to Zionists (including Jews and those beyond the Jewish faith) from around the world who are under the age of 45. Last year's winners can be viewed at jpost.com/influencers/visionaries.

“As the largest provider of Zionist engagement, Jewish National Fund-USA will continue to invest in high school and college students, young professionals, and anyone seeking to make a positive contribution to the future of Zionism, Israel, and our world,” Robinson concluded. “This is their moment; this is their time. We see older generations of Zionists mentoring newer generations, and our young people leading the way, teaching us new ways to communicate that our founder, Theodor Herzl, could only dream about. This time in our history calls on all of us to lead.”

Who should make the list? Help us choose.