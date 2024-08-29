New school year in Israel: Masa teaching fellows offer hope and connection as war continues

As Israel grapples with the tragedies of the past year, the start of the new school year on September 1st brings a much-needed sense of hope and renewal. Across most of the country, students, parents, and educators are gearing up for the return to classrooms, joined by a group of dedicated volunteers from the "Masa Israel Teaching Fellows" program. This initiative, a collaboration between Masa Israel Journey and the Ministry of Education, annually brings around 100 English-speaking volunteers to Israeli schools to teach English.

Masa's program, established by the Government of Israel and the Jewish Agency, addresses the country's chronic shortage of English teachers. This year’s cohort includes teaching fellows from the USA, UK, Australia, South Africa, and Canada—native English speakers with academic degrees who will be stationed in schools across Bat Yam, Rishon LeZion, South Tel Aviv, Be’er Sheva, and beyond. This year’s cohort includes teaching fellows from the USA, UK, Australia, South Africa, and Canada. (Credit: MASA)

However, the impact of these volunteers extends far beyond the classroom. They bring a unique opportunity for Israeli students to connect with Jews from the diaspora, sharing the collective emotions that have gripped Jewish communities worldwide since October 7th. At the same time, the fellows immerse themselves in Israeli life, deepening their connection to the country and its people—whether they return home or decide to make Aliyah.

One of the standout stories from last year’s program is that of Ryan Kropp, a 30-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran and social worker. Ryan spent the last school year teaching in Netanya, quickly becoming a beloved figure among students and staff. His dedication and passion for education led to an offer of full-time employment for the upcoming school year—a position he readily accepted.

Ryan’s journey to Israel is as inspiring as it is unique. Born in Miami and raised by two mothers, Ryan relocated to North Carolina at 17, where he was almost entirely isolated as one of the few Jewish students in his new high school. Family traditions and summer camps shaped his connection to Judaism, though his family did not belong to a synagogue.

After high school, Ryan joined the U.S. Air Force, driven by a long-held desire to serve in the U.S. military or the IDF, despite never having visited Israel. He spent six years in the Air Force, including stints in Germany and Qatar, before deciding that his true calling lay elsewhere. He pursued a degree in social work at Colorado State University, where he thrived—until a wave of antisemitism sparked by the ongoing conflict in Israel soured his experience. The hostility he encountered, even from faculty members, made him acutely aware of the challenges Jews face in the diaspora.

Two years ago, Ryan visited Israel for the first time, which solidified his resolve to connect more deeply with the country. After completing his degree, he studied Jewish education remotely through Hebrew University. He decided to join the Masa teaching program, viewing it as the perfect opportunity to combine his skills and passion.

Tragically, just days before his scheduled departure for Israel, Ryan’s mother passed away. Despite the immense personal loss, Ryan honored her memory by following his plans. “I know my mom would have wanted me to go,” he reflects. “She knew how much this meant to me and supported me every step of the way.” His grandmother had also passed away a few months earlier, moved to tears with joy upon hearing of Ryan’s plans to go to Israel.

When the horrors of October 7th unfolded, Ryan was already in Israel. While some of his fellow participants chose to return home temporarily, Ryan never wavered in his commitment. He continued teaching remotely during the early days of the war and volunteered with evacuee children in Netanya, fully dedicating himself to his role.

As the school year ended, Ryan's efforts were recognized with a full-time teaching offer—a perfect fit, as he had already decided to make Aliyah. This September, Ryan will start the new school year as a volunteer and full-time teacher in Netanya, continuing his journey in Israel.

"Masa Israel Teaching Fellows is one of our flagship programs," says Yael Sahar-Rubinstein, Acting CEO of Masa. "We aim to offer our fellows a comprehensive experience, connecting them to Israel and their Jewish identity in an authentic way. The education system is an excellent platform for this connection, and the contributions our fellows make to Israeli society are invaluable, especially in these challenging times. Now, more than ever, their efforts are vital, and their impact will resonate for years to come."