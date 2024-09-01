Columbia University admits pro-Israel ‘chemical attack’ was fart spray

An alleged chemical attack on anti-Israel student activists was actually a novelty far spray, Columbia University announced on Friday.

The university said that the “foul-smelling substance” sprayed by a pro-Israel activist during a January 19 demonstration was "not any bio-chemical weapon, illicit substance or personal protective spray. Rather, the substance sprayed was a non-toxic, legal, novelty item that can be purchased online and in stores throughout the country."

"We hope that this is a step forward in the long healing process for our community," continued Columbia University.

An activist identified on social media as "Layla" who claimed to have been sprayed in the incident said Friday that the university was lying about the incident, assuring that the New York Police Department told her that “law enforcement grade chemicals" had been utilized.

The activist had claimed after the incident that Skunk, an Israeli anti-riot spray, had been used on Pro-Palestinian students. In February, she said she was "still dealing with symptoms, I feel sick all the time" and that "15 students had to go to the hospital."

In April the pro-Israel student who had been suspended for the foul incident filed a lawsuit against the university for disparate and harsh treatment.

So-called "chemical warfare"

The filing claimed that the student had sprayed "novelty, non-toxic ‘fart’ spray named ‘Liquid Ass’ and ‘Wet Farts' into the air at the anti-Israel protest.

The lawsuit challenged claims that students were harmed, arguing there was no medical evaluation evidence.

In the months following the incident, anti-Israel activists had frequently referred to the incident and supposed “chemical warfare” attack in online protest advertisements and activist materials.