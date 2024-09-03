Chief rabbi, British Jews criticize UK decision to restrict arms sales to Israel

The United Kingdom's Monday decision to partially suspend arms export licenses to Israel was criticized by leading British Jews as counter-productive to ending the conflict and encouraging to Hamas.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said on social media late Monday that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development's Office's suspension of almost 30 of the around 350 arms licenses to Israel "beggars belief."

The decision comes "at a time when Israel is fighting a war for its very survival on seven fronts forced upon it on the 7th October, and at the very moment when six hostages murdered in cold blood by cruel terrorists were being buried by their families," said Mirvis, referencing the burials of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino, who had been executed by Hamas after eleven months of captivity.

While Foreign Secretary David Lammy told the UK parliament Monday that the decision had been made in response to an assessment that "for certain UK arms exports to Israel there exists a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of International Humanitarian Law," Mirvis said that to the contrary Israel went to extraordinary lengths to uphold IHL.

"Sadly, this announcement will serve to encourage our shared enemies," said Mirvis. "It will not help to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages nor contribute to the peaceful future we wish and pray for for all people in the region and beyond. Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy attends the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at National Convention Center, in Vientiane, Laos, July 26, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)

Britain and Israel have so much to gain by standing together against our common enemies for the sake of a safer world. Surely, that must be the way forward."

Board of Deputies of British Jews president Phil Rosenberg said that his organization had expressed concern to the government about both the decision and the timing of the move.

"The move, made on the day of the funerals of Israeli hostages murdered in cold blood by Hamas, risks sending a dangerous message to Hamas and other adversaries of the UK that they commit appalling atrocities -- condemned by the UK government -- and yet still see Israel castigated," Rosenberg said in a statement. "We hope that the ongoing engagement between Israel and the UK will see this decision reviewed at the earliest opportunity, and we will continue discussions with both governments to this effect."

The Labour Friends Of Israel criticized the Labour Party-led government, echoing fears that the decision would embolden Iran and its proxies Hamas, Hezbollah, and Ansar Allah. The restrictions could consequently lead to "greater escalation rather than de-escalation," warned LFI.

"We do not believe that restriction on UK arms sales will help bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to a close or help ensure the release of the hostages, six of whom Hamas brutally murdered just days ago," LFI said in a social media statement.

Israeli officials criticize the move

Israeli officials also condemned the move, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant saying that he was "deeply disheartened," that the UK made such a decision during a time of mourning and when Israel fought a multi-front war. MK Sharren Haskel said the move was a "shameful and insensitive betrayal" and questioned on X "Whose side is the British government on, Israel or Hamas?"

The almost 30 suspended export licenses included components for warplanes, helicopters, drones, and ground targeting items that could be used in Gaza military operations.

"After assessing the latest available advice, I have taken the difficult decision to suspend certain arms licences for exports from the UK to Israel," said Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds. "By suspending these licences, I am fulfilling our commitment to avoiding the risk that UK exports could be used in IHL violations in the Gaza conflict."

The Foreign Office said that the other almost 320 ongoing sales to Israel include items related to trainer aircraft, naval equipment, food-testing chemicals, telecoms and data equipment that it judged were not being used in the Israel-Hamas War.

"Israel’s actions in Gaza continue to lead to immense loss of civilian life, widespread destruction to civilian infrastructure, and immense suffering," said Lammy. "In many cases, it has not been possible to reach a determinative conclusion on allegations regarding Israel’s conduct of hostilities, in part, because there is insufficient information either from Israel, or other reliable sources to verify such claims."

UK-produced components for the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II warplane would be excluded from the decision, according to the Foreign Office, as suspension of the parts would have "a significant effect on the global F35 fleet with serious implications for international peace and security."

The Foreign Office assured that the suspension did not change the UK's commitments to Israel's security, with Lammy stating that the government supported "Israel’s right to self-defence in accordance with international law."

Lammy argued that the decision would not "have a material impact on Israel’s security."

In addition to the partial arms embargo, Lammy announced sanctions on four Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force "targets."