"Our hearts are split in two": Ukraine's Jewish community torn between two wars

As Ukraine continues to face relentless aggression from Russia, the country's Jewish community, like so many others, is grappling with the devastating impacts of war. The recent attack on Poltava, where more than 50 people were killed and over 200 injured, is yet another reminder of the ongoing tragedy. In this backdrop, Inna Ioffe, Director of The Jewish Confederation of Ukraine (JCU), sheds light on the challenges and resilience of Ukraine's Jewish community.

Founded in 1999, the JCU is an umbrella organization uniting various Jewish public organizations across Ukraine. "Our mission is to join the Jews of Ukraine, help the Jewish community, and support the state of Israel," says Ioffe. Evacuating the residence of the Assisted Living Facilities for Seniors, Holocaust Survivors. (Credit: Courtesy)

"Ukraine stands with Israel, and so does our organization—not just because of the war but because we are Jews, and many of our people came to Israel when the war in Ukraine began as Olim," Ioffe emphasizes, marking the deep-rooted connection between the two nations. The war that erupted in 2022 has made it extremely challenging for the JCU to carry out its activities. "When the war started, I came to Israel because my two children are here with my seven grandchildren. I stayed in Jerusalem, and we worked actively from here," Ioffe explains.

Despite the distance, she continues to lead her team, most of whom remain in Ukraine. "My team is not composed of pensioners; they're not over 60 years old, so they can't leave Ukraine. We work actively, but working during the war is very problematic," she admits. Ioffe herself frequently travels between Israel and Ukraine, though she acknowledges the difficulties of doing so during such tumultuous times.

Among the numerous projects JCU oversees are the Kyiv Assisted Living Facilities for Seniors and Holocaust Survivors. These projects continue to operate despite the war, providing vital support to some of the community's most vulnerable members. The JCU's former office at Zhyliansja Street in Kyiv. (Credit: Courtesy)

However, the dangers are ever-present. "We have 40 residents in the building, which, two days ago, was involved tragedy because the roof was struck by ballistic shrapnales aimed next to this building," Ioffe shares. The shrapnel caused significant damage, putting the lives of these Holocaust survivors at risk. On the same day, the Simcha Chabad Jewish School, a vital educational structure for the community, was also struck by shrapnel.

The challenges are not just logistical. The physical safety of the Jewish community in Ukraine is under constant threat. Ioffe's office is near the old Jewish Bazaar in Kyiv, near the central railway station. "In 2022, it was a terrible situation. During the first days of the war, our older residents were evacuated to western Ukraine, but they became very homesick," she recalls. These residents were accustomed to having their own apartments and access to 24/7 medical care, accommodations that became difficult to maintain during the evacuation.

Despite the dire circumstances, Ioffe's commitment to her homeland and her people remains unwavering. "I came to Israel, and it is also my state because my children are here, and I'm Jewish. But you must understand that all the Ukrainians and Jews that came to Israel all feel the same—because they have two wars in our hearts," she reflects.

The international response to Ukraine's plight, however, has been mixed. Ioffe notes that during the first year of the war, many global Jewish organizations, including the European Jewish Congress and the Asian Jewish Congress, provided financial and psychological assistance. But as the war drags on, international attention has shifted, particularly after October 7, when Israel faced its own crisis. "Ukraine because Ukraine was pushed to the back. The war lasted more than a year, and in Israel, it had only started. And for us, we need that help," Ioffe stresses. The rising costs of living, the energy crisis, and the constant need for humanitarian aid make support from the international community more critical than ever.

The situation in Ukraine is dire, particularly after the recent attacks in early September. "The first three days of September, on the international days of knowledge, the Russians, who have been targeting civilians, bombarded the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews as well as the Simcha Chabad Jewish school with shrapnel from their ballistic missiles," Ioffe recounts. The attacks also targeted a military college and a nearby hospital, leading to over 50 deaths and more than 200 injuries. The extent of the tragedy is still unfolding, with many victims possibly still trapped under the rubble.

"We're so nervous and devastated because the UN is silent," said Ioffe, "as are other international organizations worldwide. The world has to know that the Russians have changed their target—now they are directing their deadliest weapons towards civilians! Hospitals, schools, and residential areas. Ukrainian people need international help. They need the understanding of all the peaceful people of the world," she pleads. Yet, despite the overwhelming challenges, there remains a strong sense of resilience and hope. "We are confident in the victory of good over evil, especially as Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are coming soon. Everyone will receive a record in the Book of Life."