London Jewish community receives new bus line to protect it from antisemitic harassment

A new bus line was launched in London on Wednesday for the benefit of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, which has been suffering from rising antisemitism since October 7.

The bus is set to connect Golders Green with Stamford Hill, two haredi neighborhoods, eliminating the need for passengers to change buses at Finsbury Park station, where harassment of Jews due to their appearance has been repeatedly reported.

According to London Metropolitan Police data, the number of antisemitic hate crime incidents in the city increased by 278.9% - with 2,068 offenses recorded in the 12 months to July, compared to the previous year.

"The drivers have received training in dealing with antisemitism so that families using the line can travel with confidence that the line is safe for the community," said Daniella Myers, an activist at the London Jewish Forum. London's newly elected mayor Sadiq Khan stands with holocaust survivor Ben Helfgott (2nd R), Britain's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (R), and Israel's ambassador to Britain Mark Regev (2nd L) at a holocaust commemoration ceremony held at a rugby stadium in north London, May 8, 2016. (credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

Sadiq Khan's pledge

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who came to the launch event, said, "I pledged to Londoners when I was re-elected that I would introduce this route, and I’m pleased to be delivering on this promise. The line will cater to many local residents, especially in the Jewish community, and will help build a safer environment. London is fairer and greener for everyone."

This is the first line of its kind in London. It will last a year in order to make improvements and allow it to become a permanent line. The line operates between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. every 20 minutes.

"We have heard reports of Jewish Londoners being verbally abused," Khan said.

"We have also heard reports of London's Jews not leaving their homes due to concern for their safety. I don't want any Londoner afraid to leave his home because he is worried about public transportation. I think we must recognize the fear that Londoners feel because they are Jewish; we must recognize the waves of hatred that Jews feel across the country and be good allies to our Jewish friends and neighbors."

Andrew Gilbert and Adrian Cohen, co-chairs of the London Jewish Forum, said: "In a period where our community is encountering unprecedented antisemitism, any measure that bolsters the confidence of Jewish individuals in using public transport is immensely valued. This is something we have been campaigning for over 15 years."