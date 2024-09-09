Jewish soldiers wounded in Ukraine and Gaza launch off school year with prayer in Odessa

Two Jewish soldiers who sustained severe wounds—one on the Ukrainian front and the other on the Gaza front—joined students at Odessa's Jewish school for the start of the academic year with a powerful recitation of Psalms, according to a press release. The opening ceremonies, part of the 'Or Avner - Chabad' school network, were held amid ongoing conflicts in both Ukraine and Gaza.

Viktor Kovchak, a Ukrainian-Jewish soldier wounded on the frontlines, attended the ceremony on crutches, assisted by Rabbi Avraham Wolff, the chief rabbi of southern Ukraine. Despite his wounds, which left him paralyzed from the waist down, Kovchak stood before the students and parents, taking the microphone to recite Psalm 20.

"Viktor, whose legs are completely paralyzed after a miraculous survival, took the microphone and slowly and clearly recited Psalm 20, praying for the healing of all the wounded and for a new, healthy, and peaceful year," the press release stated.

Kovchak is a graduate of the Odessa Jewish school, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. His prayer marked the beginning of another school year under the cloud of war, with conflict in Ukraine showing no signs of abating.

In addition to Kovchak, Yosef Yitzchak Tudoran, another Jewish soldier and Odessa school alumnus, joined the ceremony remotely. Tudoran, who was wounded on the Gaza front, participated via a live broadcast, reciting a Psalm for Israel's victory. "Parents, staff, and all participants were moved to tears," the press release noted. Students in Ukraine. (credit: JRNU)

The 'Or Avner-Chabad'

The 'Or Avner - Chabad' school network operates in numerous locations across the former Soviet Union, including in Russia and Ukraine. Schools in cities like Rostov, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv opened their doors for the new school year despite the challenges posed by ongoing conflicts. In Kyiv, students returned to class only hours after missile fragments had fallen near the school grounds.

The opening of the schools was marked by emotional celebrations, with students in some locations receiving new tzitzit (ritual fringes). Chabad emissaries delivered Torah lessons to parents, reinforcing Jewish pride and the value of Jewish education.

"Numerous educational projects and specialized learning aids were launched by the educational staff of 'Or Avner,' including a dedicated student planner featuring the Jewish calendar, holidays, festivals, and significant Chassidic dates," the press release added.

In response to the realities of life in a war zone, thousands of students in Ukraine received reflective wristbands from the Chabad JRNU network on the first day of school. These wristbands were designed to help protect students during the frequent power outages that have become a daily occurrence due to the ongoing conflict.