Jerusalem commemorates September 11. Watch live

This week, we commemorate the tragic events of September 11, 2001, which opened the world’s eyes to the dangers posed by Islamic extremism-fueled terror. Every year, Jewish National Fund-USA hosts a ceremony at our 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem, the only memorial site of its kind outside of the U.S. that lists the names of all the victims who perished on that infamous day.

Please join us via livestream for this moving ceremony, which will be attended by U.S. Marines, the U.S Ambassador to Israel, Israeli firefighters, American police officers, and diplomats.