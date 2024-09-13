Pro-Israel veteran arrested in Massachusetts after shooting pro-Palestine assailant

An pro-Israel veteran protester has been arrested and charged with assault and battery after he shot at a man wearing a Palestinian pin who charged across the street and tackled him in Newton, Massachusetts on Thursday evening, according to footage obtained exclusively by The Daily Wire.

The man wearing the pin stood across the street from ten pro-Israel protesters calling them "sick" and saying they were "defending genocide."

Scott Hayes, 47, an Iraq War veteran from Framingham, Massachusetts, was about to leave the protest when the man started to yell at the group and show his middle finger, according to The Daily Wire. The man then charged across the street, moving between traffic, and tackled Hayes to the ground.

BREAKINGA man wearing a Palestinian pin was shot in the stomach this evening after he charged through traffic and tackled a pro-Israel Iraq war veteran in Newton, Massachusetts.pic.twitter.com/Ix5JEJaJNp — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) September 13, 2024

Seconds later, the gun was allegedly discharged and the assailant was shot in the stomach while the two were on the ground.

As can be seen in the video, Hayes then placed the gun on the ground behind him and the other protesters broke the two apart. Hayes then told the bystanders to call 911, and performed first aid on the man's wounds.

Hayes has since been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

In a press conference, Ryan said it was very early in the investigation. "That individual at some point began crossing the street, ultimately came across and jumped upon one of the demonstrators. A scuffle ensued, and during that scuffle the individual was shot."

Hayes will be arraigned on Saturday, Ryan added.

Here is the press conference with Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan announcing that Scott Hayes will be charged after shooting the man with a pro-Palestinian pin who tackled him during a protest. pic.twitter.com/YBuRhzHeJU — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) September 13, 2024

Ryan also confirmed that the assailant received life-threatening wounds and is being treated at a local hospital.

The police chief George McMains stated that the district would be providing additional security at places of worship in the coming days.

The Mayor or Newton Ruthanne Fuller called it a "frightening incident" and asked the public to let the police "get the facts straight."

Ryan said that Hayes had full legal possession of the gun, and his fellow protesters believe he acted in self-defense.

Hayes was protesting as part of a pro-Israel group in Massachusetts that wished to raise awareness about the hostages and the troubles of the Iranian regime.

Witnesses claim shot was self-defense

Aidin, a pro-Israel Iranian present at the incident who heads a group named 'From Boston to Iran,' said “I saw him bring his hand up to the veteran and I tried to go closer until I heard the shot fired.”

“We’ve been to standouts like this often and nothing like this has ever happened. I was shocked when the man ran across the street and had no idea why he would do that.”

Aidan added that he did not know why the man charged at Hayes specifically, but claimed that the man shot was in stable condition.

Dave Sherman, a witness, told WCVB that "At some point in that melee, yeah, there was a shot, but this guy was really tough to take down. He was really determined. He was really hateful."

The Anti Defamation League said on X they were aware of the incident in which "an anti-Israel protester was shot after charging across traffic and violently tackling a pro-Israel demonstrator to the ground."

The added that they were concerned that charges were filed immediately against Hayes, prior to completion of the investigation.

The ADL encouraged Newton Police and the Middlesex District Attorney to conduct a "thorough investigation of the entire incident."

Scott Hayes was one of the organizers of the event, according to the Facebook page. His profile picture also shows him wearing a t-shirt saying "I am a Zionist," as well as a Bring Them Home dog-tag and a yellow hostages pin. He is seen with an American and Israeli flag.

On the 22 July, Hayes posted "a lot of Americans don’t know this but we have 8 hostages being held by terrorist Hamas and our president is allowing it to continue. He has the power to get them home but isn’t. Bring our hostages home!"