Combat Antisemitism gala in Virginia Beach honors US-Israel military alliance

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) hosted on Sunday a special gala in Virginia dedicated to honoring the US-Israel military alliance, paying tribute to the unwavering commitment to Israel from the US Armed Forces since October 7.

The event, which took place hours after the Houthi's attack on Israel, recognized the critical role the US Central Command has played in bolstering Israel’s security, most notably when an American-led coalition intercepted more than 300 Iranian missiles, rockets, and drones fired in April.

The evening commenced with the unveiling of a commemorative mural symbolizing the enduring US-Israel alliance, created by artist Anat Ronen. This homage to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, which returned to American shores this summer after a historic nine-month deployment to the Middle East, will serve as a lasting reminder of the deep ties between the two nations.

Top state government officials attended, including Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney-General Jason Miyares and representatives of the US Armed Forces and IDF.

“October 7, in the most horrific way, unleashed another wave of antisemitism across this nation that shocked us all,” said Governor Youngkin. “We have to stand together. It’s part of our national identity. We have an obligation to stand strong against evil. ‘A MONSTER’ – Members of the IRGC attend a ground forces military drill in the East Azerbaijan province of Iran in 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

“I want to thank those who serve in the military,” said Attorney-General Miyares. “For the men and women who are here who served, thank you.”

“I ask that we learn in these spaces not only from the Navy’s mission but from organizations like the Combat Antisemitism Movement,” said Navy veteran and Virginia State Delegate Jackie Glass. “We let empathy and not bias guide our actions. It is these things that build the unbreakable bonds like the ones we celebrate today.”

"This gala is not just a celebration, but a testament to the unwavering commitment of the US military in safeguarding democracy and freedom worldwide,” said Sacha Roytman, CEO of CAM. “The bonds between the United States and Israel, forged in shared values and interests, have never been stronger. We are profoundly grateful for the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of the US Armed Forces in defense of these fundamental ideals."

CAM said it is a "global coalition engaging more than 850 partner organizations and five million people from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred."

CAM further expressed gratitude to all participants and reiterated its commitment to fostering strong ties between the United States and Israel, particularly in defense and security matters. Israel's multi-tiered aerial defense network that has shot down thousands of incoming threats following October 7 relies on numerous technological components jointly developed with the US, highlighted by the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and Arrow missile defense systems.

Natalie Sanandaji, CAM Public Affairs Officer and survivor of the Nova music festival massacre, said, "October 7 marked the darkest moment for the Jewish people since the Holocaust and one of the gravest security crises for the State of Israel since its founding in 1948. We are here to pay tribute to the thousands of American service members who have been deployed to the Middle East since October 7 and their heroic efforts to thwart relentless missile and drone attacks launched by the evil regime in Tehran and its regional terrorist proxies."