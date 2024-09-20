Massive increase in anti-Israel activity on campuses, ADL report highlights

A total of 2,087 anti-Israel incidents, including attacks, vandalism, harassment, demonstrations, and decisions to withdraw investments, were recorded on university campuses in the United States last academic year, representing an increase of 477% in the same categories compared to the previous school year, according to a Wednesday Anti-Defamation League (ADL) report.

The annual report by the ADL's Center for the Study of Extremism (COE) identified a record number of anti-Israel incidents, including 28 physical attacks.

However, only one attack was recorded in the two previous academic years.

The ADL's report also notes open support for terrorism and violence on campuses. This includes “expressing support for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis; spreading false and misleading information about the events of October 7; and removing leaflets concerning the abductees and disruption of events commemorating October 7.”

"The anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist actions we've seen on campuses are unlike anything we've experienced before," said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, Director-General of the ADL. "Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the incessant harassment, vandalism, physical and verbal threats, and violent physical attacks by the anti-Israel movement go far beyond the expression of a political opinion. University administrations and faculties must act more vigorously this year to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students, regardless of their religion, nationality, or political views, and they must start acting now."

Jewish centers on campus were at the epicenter of many of the antisemitic incidents last year. The report claims that at least 73 incidents directly affected Hillel branches and Chabad houses. The two organizations were subject to myriads of demands from protesters, including calls for universities to cut off their relations with both organizations.

“During the last academic year, countless Jewish students experienced harassment, intimidation, discrimination, and even assaults on campus,” said Adam Lehman, Hillel International President and CEO, in a statement. “Jewish students and all students deserve a better campus and learning environment this fall.”

On several campuses, demonstrations were held outside the buildings owned by the two organizations and at events held by them."The escalation tactics, which increasingly normalize the narratives of terrorist organizations and are aimed directly at the Jewish communities on campus, must be met with a determined stance on the part of the institutions that protect the students,” said Oren Segal, vice president of the COE, adding that "the increase in the number of incidents of all kinds has irrevocably changed campus life for Jewish students across the United States."

Who is responsible?

The report claims that the groups responsible for most of the anti-Israel activity were Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for a Democratic Society, Young Democratic Socialists of America, and Dissenters.

Anti-Israel incidents have affected more than 360 campuses in 46 states and the District of Columbia.

Students have received support from off-campus organizations associated with the broader Palestine solidarity movement, such as American Muslims for Palestine, the Council on American-Muslim Relations, and Legal Palestine. These organizations provided funding, training, legal aid, and other types of support. Independent donors and foundations have also supported anti-Israel groups on campus, including organizations such as Resist, Inc. and the Emergent Foundation.

Recommendations at every level

The ADL’s policy instructions are wide-ranging. Some of them are as simple as ensuring access to campus buildings or ensuring that students and faculty are aware of campus conduct regarding protests, discourse, and demonstrations. Universities must also take more concrete steps, such as stating their opposition to the BDS movement in an academic and moral sense and clarifying that calls to sever ties with Jewish organizations, such as Hillel and Chabad, are inherently antisemitic.

Other recommendations appeal to the federal level. The ADL believes that the US Congress should adopt measures such as the Countering Antisemitism Act, the Antisemitism Awareness Act, and the Protecting Students on Campus Act to better protect Jewish students on campus.

Finally, on the international level, the ADL advises that each country create a unique strategy to combat antisemitism, with a special focus on protecting Jewish students in academic environments. The report said this would mean “convening university leaders to discuss campus security.” The report also recommended that the international community look at how to better enforce “campus rules, standards, policies, and faculty responsibilities to ensure campus safety and support for Jewish students and faculty.”