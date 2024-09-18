Innovating for Israel: Dr. Sol Lizerbram on leadership, legacy, and the next chapter

As Dr. Sol Lizerbram’s seven-year tenure as President of Jewish National Fund-USA draws to a close, he says a new generation of Zionist leaders is already stepping up, ready to confront new challenges and inspire their peers.

Reflecting on his journey, Dr. Lizerbram recalls that his involvement with Jewish National Fund-USA started well before he assumed the presidency in 2017.

“As a child, I remember collecting donations through the iconic JNF Blue Box, which symbolized our community’s collective effort to support Israel,” explained Lizerbram.

Lauren and Dr. Sol Lizerbram (Credit: JEWISH NATIONAL FUND – USA)

However, his real journey with the organization started in the early 1980s when he moved to San Diego and joined the local Jewish National Fund-USA board. “I saw an opportunity to contribute my time and help develop a more formal structure,” he says, a decision that would eventually lead him to serve on the national board and, years later, as President.

Lizerbram was determined to deepen the organization’s connection with its supporters. He encouraged its professionals to shift their language and refer to donors as “partners.” As he explains, this change was crucial to reflect the unique relationship between Jewish National Fund-USA and its base.

“If you want to be a ‘donor,’ give to the Heart Association,” he said. “If you want to be a partner, then you give to Jewish National Fund-USA.” Dr. Sol Lizerbram discusses plans for the future with Be'er Sheva mayor, Ruvik Danilovich (Credit: JEWISH NATIONAL FUND – USA)

During Lizerbram’s presidency, the organization continued to ensure that members of its JNFuture (its donor society for 22-40-year-olds) had representation on every board and committee. The organization also heavily invested in its Jewish Leadership Institute, hosting young leadership summits and organizing study tours to Israel.

Today, JNFuture is its fastest-growing demographic, thanks partly to Lizerbram’s oversight and because of the organization’s efforts to inspire young people long before they reach college or their careers.

In addition, through its Alexander Muss High School in Israel, Jewish National Fund-USA prepares American teenagers to embrace their heritage, discover their connection to their ancestral homeland, and feel confident in their support for Israel – especially as they confront the unrelenting anti-Israel campaigns on campus.

Like many Jewish leaders from San Diego and across the nation, the COVID-19 pandemic drove Lizerbram and his professional team to innovate new ways of connecting with their Zionist community – and to Israel. He says one of his proudest accomplishments was the introduction of virtual missions during the pandemic. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

When the pandemic made travel to Israel impossible, Lizerbram and his wife, Lauren, spearheaded a plan to create virtual tours for Jewish National Fund-USA’s supporters, utilizing Israeli tour guides who were left without work due to the global crisis.

“Maybe we can create virtual missions using Zoom?” he recalls suggesting to CEO Russell F. Robinson. The idea was an overwhelming success, engaging tens of thousands of participants and providing critical income to Israeli tour guides. “It created a sense of unity that was unique,” he reflected, proud of how the initiative brought the community together during a time of isolation. He also noted how the idea was just one of many his wife, Lauren, brought to the table, explaining, “I couldn’t have sustained my deep involvement without the support and involvement of Lauren. She has been the bedrock of our collective achievements.” Dr. Sol Lizerbram volunteering with Jewish National Fund-USA in Israel (Credit: JEWISH NATIONAL FUND – USA)

Around the tail end of the pandemic, the organization achieved the fundraising component of its “One Billion Dollar Campaign,” a bold initiative to improve the lives of Israelis living in the Negev and Galilee. And while beaming at the result, he prefers to focus the spotlight on the organization’s staff. “I can’t take all the credit for reaching our one billion [dollar] goal,” he humbly noted. “I was part of a dynamic team of professionals, partners, and Ambassadors (lay leaders) that led to that historic fundraising effort. It was a team effort in every sense of the word.”

As Lizerbram reflects on his many achievements, the last 12 months will stay with him forever.

Following the catastrophic events of October 7, Jewish National Fund-USA responded immediately through its Israel Resilience Campaign. From facilitating accommodations for thousands of displaced Israelis to providing food, education supplies, and more, the organization hasn’t stopped.

“They say that challenging times often bring out the best in people, and since October 7, we have seen that happen throughout our organization and community,” exclaimed Lizerbram.

“In just a few short months, we raised over $60 million for Israel’s south. However, most people are unaware of the devastation and displacement occurring in the country’s north. Over 68,000 people can’t go back to their homes. In Israeli towns that border Lebanon, places like Metula and Kiryat Shmona have had up to 50% of their homes destroyed. That’s why we also created a campaign to ‘reimagine’ the north; otherwise, they would be left behind by the world.”

When asked if he sees parallels between the worlds of philanthropy and entrepreneurship, the latter in which Lizerbram built his successful healthcare ventures, he said, “Absolutely!”

“A successful start-up or business must be nimble, agile, and always ready to adapt.”

Lizerbram admits that even as everyone was overcome with emotion watching the events of October 7 unfold, he knew they had to act.

“Just hours after the attack, we established a Situation Room at our Alexander Muss High School in Israel that enabled us to organize logistics rapidly,” he explained. “We organized emergency therapy services through our Resilience Centers, provided food and shelter to displaced residents, and sent supplies to civilian security teams. Thanks to our organization’s size and scope, we had the philanthropic resources to make an immediate impact while our agile structure ensured we could act fast and turn on a dime.”

In addition to how he and Jewish National Fund-USA handled the (still) unfolding crisis, Lizerbram says more people than ever have been drawn to the organization because of how it connects its partners directly with the projects they support in Israel.

“With Jewish National Fund-USA, you can feel good about it, and you can see it and touch it,” he explains, highlighting the tangible impact the philanthropy’s initiatives have on the ground. He believes this model of philanthropy—where donors are deeply involved and can witness the fruits of their efforts—has contributed to the organization’s sustained success and growth.

As Lizerbram transitions to a new role as Chairman of Jewish National Fund-USA, the organization’s supporters will remember his time in office as one that saw it empowered to innovate, adapt, and create meaningful connections between its partners and Israel. As he puts it, “It has been, and continues to be, one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as President, a role that I will remember for years to come.”