'Macron is an unwavering ally to the Jewish people,' says WJC President Ronald S. Lauder

World Jewish Congress (WJC) President Ronald S. Lauder praised French President Emmanuel Macron as “an unwavering ally to the Jewish people” following their meeting in Paris on Thursday. The leaders discussed France’s commitment to its Jewish community, the Israel-Gaza war, and efforts to secure the release of hostages taken during the recent violence.

The meeting at the Élysée Palace came after a WJC Steering Committee session held earlier in the day in Paris. Lauder expressed his appreciation for Macron’s steadfast support, emphasizing the French president’s dedication amid rising antisemitism in Europe.

“He has been an unwavering ally to the Jewish people, especially during these challenging times,” Lauder said. “President Macron’s commitment to ensuring the safety of the Jewish community is a beacon of hope. From our meeting, it is clear that France and President Macron will do everything in their power to protect the Jewish community and work tirelessly to advocate for bringing the hostages home following the horrific events of October 7.”

WJC President Ronald S. Lauder (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

France's Jewish community

WJC Vice President Yonathan Arfi, who also serves as president of the Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France (CRIF), attended the discussions. Macron reiterated his unconditional support for France’s Jewish community and stressed the need for a diplomatic resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict, highlighting the urgency of securing the return of the hostages.

Lauder’s meeting with Macron highlights the strong ties between France and the global Jewish community. “I am heartened by his resolve and am confident that he will continue to stand with us,” Lauder said, underscoring the importance of France’s leadership in combating antisemitism and supporting Jewish communities worldwide.