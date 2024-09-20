WJC's Lauder, France's Macron discuss Jewish community in Paris meeting

World Jewish Congress (WJC) President Ronald S. Lauder met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris to discuss issues affecting France's Jewish community, the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, and the situation of the hostages.

The meeting, which followed a WJC Steering Committee gathering earlier in the day, saw Amb. Lauder express gratitude for Macron's steadfast support of the Jewish community. Lauder praised Macron as "an unwavering ally to the Jewish people, especially during these challenging times of rising antisemitism."

Lauder expressed confidence in Macron's continued support, stating, "From our meeting, it is clear that France and President Macron will do everything in their power to protect the Jewish community and work tirelessly to advocate for bringing the hostages home following the horrific events of October 7."

Yonathan Arfi, WJC Vice President and president of the Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France (CRIF), also attended the meeting.

Promise of unconditional support

Macron reaffirmed his unconditional support for France's Jewish community and emphasized the importance of resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict, including the safe return of the remaining hostages. Israelis rally in Tel Aviv calling for a release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2024 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The discussion underscored the French government's commitment to addressing the concerns of its Jewish citizens and its role in broader regional issues affecting the Jewish community worldwide.