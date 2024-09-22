Rhodes scholarship extends application deadline amid Israel conflict

In an unprecedented move, the Rhodes Trust announced that it will extend the application deadline for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship in response to the ongoing war in Israel. For the first time in its more than 100-year history, the scholarship’s deadline will be extended, allowing Israeli candidates affected by military service or other wartime disruptions to apply. This marks a significant accommodation for students whose lives have been upended by the conflict.

“These are not ordinary times,” said National Secretary for Rhodes Israel, Doron Weber. “Rhodes understands that young Israelis are facing many challenges, and we are committed to helping potential applicants in whatever way we can.”

The Rhodes Scholarship, established in 1903, is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious academic awards. The scholarship offers full tuition for two to three years of study at the University of Oxford and a living stipend, housing, and airfare, amounting to more than $320,000 per student.

The Rhodes Scholarship has a long history of nurturing future world leaders, with notable alumni including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former Canadian Prime Minister John Turner, and former Australian Prime Ministers Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull. Additionally, key members of the current U.S. administration, such as Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, are also former Rhodes Scholars.

In 2016, the Rhodes Scholarship extended its reach to Israel, with 16 Israeli students earning the scholarship since then. This year’s selection process will see two more Israelis selected for advanced study at Oxford, beginning in September 2025.

As the war in Israel has resulted in many young people being called to active and reserve military duty, the application deadline has been extended by two weeks, now closing on October 14, 2024. This move aims to ensure that students eligible for the scholarship are not excluded due to the current crisis. Applicants must meet several criteria, including holding an Israeli passport, having a bachelor’s degree with a minimum GPA of 3.7, being under 27 years of age, and having resided in Israel for five of the last 10 years.

The Rhodes Israel Selection Committee is once again chaired by Channel 12 anchor Yonit Levi and will include a panel of senior academics and past Rhodes Scholars. Over the past few days, the presidents of Israel’s universities have been asked to recommend exceptional students who demonstrate academic excellence and a commitment to public service and leadership.

“Choosing these students is about choosing the next generation of world leaders,” Weber said. “Now more than ever, Israel needs young leaders who can engage with the world and represent the Jewish state with integrity on the global stage.”

Previous winners of the Rhodes Israel Scholarship include figures like Nadav Lidor, co-founder of fintech company Weav, which was acquired for $50 million by U.S. company Brex. Lidor’s success reflects the caliber of talent that the Rhodes Scholarship has attracted from Israel, with past winners hailing from institutions such as Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Reichman University, and the University of Haifa.

Amid rising concerns about antisemitism and hostile environments on university campuses worldwide, the University of Oxford reaffirmed its commitment to diversity and inclusivity in a statement: “We stress that there is no place for antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian discrimination, or hate directed towards any faith, race, nationality, or ethnic group at the University of Oxford.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

As Rhodes continues its ninth selection cycle in Israel, two outstanding students will be selected to join this esteemed group of global leaders, with the opportunity to study at one of the world’s most distinguished universities.