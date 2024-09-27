Jewish hate ‘out of control’ since the Hamas attack on Israel, Robert Kraft’s group finds

Jewish hate has been “out of control” since the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel, according to a new report from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s organization, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, ahead of Oct. 7.

Antisemitism has reportedly been on the rise in the US for years. But since the Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza, prejudice against Jewish people in America has accelerated significantly, the foundation found in its new research.

The organization breaks down US adults to five categories: Allies (who stand up to Jewish hate), Leaning Allies, Unengaged, Leaning Haters, and Haters (who are blatantly prejudiced against Jews).

Over the past year, Allies have declined by almost half, and Haters have almost doubled, according to the “Stand Up to Jewish Hate: The US Antisemitism Landscape Survey.”

"This inaugural FCAS report highlights the disturbing trends in attitudes about Jewish hate and all hate that we are seeing take place across our nation," Kraft, founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, said in a statement.

“Hate is out of control in our country, and I have never seen anything like this in my lifetime,” the Patriots owner added. “Understanding what is driving this increase in Jewish hate, and the decline we are seeing in allies who are willing to stand up against it, is critical to our ongoing mission to combat all hate.”

The survey includes a nationally representative sample of 8,600 U.S. adults, weighted to match the country’s population.

Allies have halved, Haters have doubled

Last year, 15% of US adults were Allies, compared to a drop to 8% this year. Meanwhile, Haters have jumped from 6% to 11% of adults.

The nature of prejudice has evolved over time from unconscious bias to an alarming trend of more overt antisemitism, according to the report. For example, 21% of adults believed Jews are at least somewhat of a threat to the unity of American society, nearly doubling in one year.

The movement toward hate has accelerated in speed and scale, especially among younger Americans. Compared to the overarching trend of 25% of all adults classified as Haters or Leaning Haters, 32% of those aged 18-29 years old are classified in this category — a notable 13-point jump in one year.

It’s not just 18- to 29-year-olds moving toward Jewish hate. Americans in their 30s and 40s shifted at a similar rate, resulting in a corresponding loss of Allies and a rise in Haters. This trend cuts across generations.

“This new report provides a crucial snapshot of the growing challenge of antisemitism and hate in America,” said Tara Levine, president of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

“The trends are troubling, but they also serve as a powerful reminder of why we must intensify our efforts and reach those sitting on the sidelines to ensure they stand up against hate in every form,” Levine added.

The release of the organization’s research falls on the heels of the group’s first year-round Blue Square campaign — #StandUpToJewishHate and #StandUpToAllHate. While the mission started to fight the rise in antisemitism, it has since become an overarching call to action in the fight against all hate.

The Blue Square has since become a universal symbol representing this anti-hate mission and symbolizes the need to constantly stand up for others.