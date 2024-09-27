Netanyahu meets with Jewish organization leaders at UN, doesn't say if Nasrallah killed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with leaders of prominent Jewish American organizations on Friday morning at the United Nations following his speech before the General Assembly.

When Harriet Schlieffer, chairperson of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations asked Netanyahu if Israel succeeded in killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, the Prime Minister was stone faced and had no expression, a source within one of the organizations who participated in the meeting told the Post.

Netanyahu did not respond verbally and gestured, "wait," Channel 12 first reported.

Netanyahu said Israel is fighting a seven-front war and that Israel will do everything in its power to defeat its enemies, and it will win, according to the source.

US Jewish leaders speak to the PM

UJA CEO Eric Goldstein spoke first and talked about solidarity, and how the American Jewish community stands behind Israel. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the neighbourhood of Dahiyeh, Beirut. Illustrative. (credit: REUTERS)

Schlieffer followed, thanking Netanyahu for his time and asking about Nasrallah.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt went third, stating his organization and the entire American Jewish community stands with Israel. He said while Israel is fighting on seven fronts, there is an eighth front — the information landscape — that stretches from social media to college campuses to public spaces.

Greenblatt told Netanyahu ADL is doing everything in its power to "turn back the tide of this avalanche of antisemitism" which requires continuous, close coordination with the PMO and IDF spokesman office and all organizations in the US on the frontlines.

Netanyahu nodded and agreed with Greenblatt.