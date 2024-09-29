Jewish student wearing Star of David attacked by group in Pittsburgh

For the second time in a month, a Jewish student at the University of Pittsburgh was attacked in what may have been an antisemitic hate crime, according to multiple US news sites and the police on Saturday.

The incident, which happened at around 2 am on Friday, is being investigated separately by both the FBI and the University of Pittsburgh Police, NBC reported. The police classified it as a hate crime/assault.

According to police reports, the student - who has not been identified - was leaving the University's campus when a group of six to eight men assaulted him.

The student was wearing a Star of David necklace, according to Chabad of Pitt.

The victim told the police that when the group saw his necklace, they "hurled insults about Israel," and at least three of them punched and kicked him, according to CBS and Chabad.

"The actors used antisemitic language," Pittsburgh University Police stated in a news release. "A bystander intervened and ended the assault."

The victim allegedly suffered a bruised lip.

The university's police posted a campus safety alert following the attack, alongside details of three of the suspects, who they described as men aged between 20 and 24. The three ranged from 170-200 pounds, and two were over six feet tall.

The FBI is looking into the assault to see whether it constituted a federal hate crime.

Responses from University, Jewish groups

In a statement on Friday, the University of Pittsburgh said it "unequivocally condemns antisemitism."

"Any violence or antisemitic acts against our community will not be tolerated, regardless of who it comes from, or who it is directed at, hate of any kind has no place in our community."

Shawn Brokos, director of community security for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, said the incident was "very disheartening to learn about."

"Our Jewish students need to feel safe walking around, whether it's on campus or off campus."

Chabad at Pitt Rabbi Shmuli Rothstein said, "Seeing someone's religion should not trigger something inside you to beat the junk out of him."

"Despicable hatred runs rampant on Pitt's campus," he wrote on Instagram.

Jeffrey Finkelstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, said, "Antisemitic attacks are completely unacceptable, and we will do everything we can to create a safe environment throughout the Pittsburgh area for Jewish citizens.”

Previous attack on Jewish students

In a previous incident on August 29, two Jewish students were attacked with a glass bottle by a man later named Jarrett Buba.

Buba was charged with two counts of simple assault and two counts of aggravated assault.

Two of the students received medical attention at the scene after being struck by the bottle. The suspect behind the attack was arrested by Pittsburgh police, and the university said that the suspect has no affiliation with the institution of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of harassment, and one count of resisting arrest.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.