Jewish community rallies behind Andrew Cuomo in mayoral race

Support for former Governor Andrew Cuomo to enter New York City's mayoral race from the Jewish community is rising, the New York Post reported Sunday.

This comes days after current Mayor Eric Adams appeared in court following multiple corruption charges. Some of his supporters have expressed doubt in his ability to win reelection as a result.

“Cuomo is a moderate with a deep history with the Jewish community and a long record of fighting for issues we care about — combating antisemitism and strong support of Israel,” a source told the NYP.

In a recent study published by the UJA, New York City is shown to be home to over 960.000 Jews, the largest population in the US. Jews could account for 20% to 25% of a Democratic primary vote, said Jerry Skurnik, a voter data analyst told the NYP.

“First and Loudest” against antisemitism

Despite multiple scandals that led to his resignation in 2021, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has continuously supported Israel, making him a top candidate for many. New York City. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“I would support Andrew Cuomo. We know he can manage and govern,” Michael Nussbaum, former president of the Queens Jewish Council, told the NYP.

According to a 2023 Jerusalem Post article, Cuomo launched an organization called "Progressives for Israel" aimed to promote the Democratic Party's support for Israel. The ex-governor said it falls on non-Jewish elected officials to speak out “first and loudest” against antisemitism and in support of Israel’s right to defend itself.

Despite his potential conviction, other Jews have voiced their ongoing support for Mayor Adams.

“I’m sticking with the mayor right now. Adams has done a yeoman’s job, ” said Rabbi Mendy Miroznik, president of the Staten Island Council of Jewish Organizations, arguing that he has done a great job.

"We are grateful for his steadfast support to the Jewish community. His loyalty did not begin when he became mayor," Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis, told the NYP.

Cuomo, who had previously won three terms as governor with strong Jewish support, has not yet denied his intent to mayoral run but did not urge Adams to resign.