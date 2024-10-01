Jewish organizations rally support around Israel after Iranian attack 

The Jewish Federations of North America and the World Jewish Congress both condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel and called for ongoing US support.

"From Hamas to Hezbollah to the Houthis, Iran has been the power supporting Israel's terrorist enemies and providing them with the weapons and know-how to attack Israel's civilians," JFNA said in a statement. JFNA said its communities are in "complete solidarity with the people of Israel and the IDF" as they work to defend themselves from these attacks.

JFNA also said it's thankful for the support promised by the US to actively defend Israel from the Iranian threat.

Rocket fall in Tel Sheva (credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT) WJC called the missile attack, and the deadly shooting in Tel Aviv, an "attack on global peace and stability."

"Over the past year, Iran’s proxies—Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist factions—have unleashed chaos across the region, leaving behind devastation and civilian suffering,"

'Grave threats'

WJC said the international community can no longer turn a blind eye to the "grave threat Iran and these extremists pose."

WJC called on all nations to recognize Iran’s "true intentions" and take decisive action to stop this aggression.