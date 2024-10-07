London’s Underground covered with maps of Gaza 'rape' tunnels

The tunnels of the London Underground featured maps showing the Rape Tunnels of Hamas in Gaza on Monday. A group of British Israel supporters carried out the action - both Jewish and non-Jewish to be shown on the first anniversary of the horrors committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7,

Every station and train within the Underground line would now have “Gaza Underground” maps.

The purpose of this exhibit is to remind Londoners of the appalling purposes for which Hamas had created their subterranean network - rape, murder, torture, and further terrorist activities - as supporters call for the UK government to do everything to ensure the release of the 100 hostages still unaccounted for after 365 days.

The London Tube has been used repeatedly by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign to spread anti-Israel hate and antisemitism in Britain’s capital.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters marched through London as worldwide anti-Israel rallies took place ahead of the upcoming one-year anniversary of October 7. Map of Gaza ''Rape Tunnels'' in the tunnels of London Underground. (credit: ELDAD BECK)

Monday’s pro-Israel action aims at bringing the Tube’s 3.23 million daily riders in 272 stations to see through the Hamas supporters’ hypocrisy and demand answers and resolution of the children, women, and men held hostage for a year.