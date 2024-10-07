Tim Walz dodges question on Israel’s right to strike Iran, emphasizes support for Israeli defense

Democratic vice-presidential nominee and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz affirmed Israel's right to defend itself but dodged a direct question on whether he supports a preemptive strike by Israel on Iran’s nuclear or oil facilities in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

When asked if he would back such an action, Walz avoided giving a clear answer, instead reiterating the long-standing US support for Israel’s defense. “Specific operations will be dealt with at the time. But being very clear on this, Iran—there are consequences for what they do."

"That's what's happening right now. Israel's right to defend itself is not in question,” Walz said, without addressing the possibility of an Israeli strike on Iran.

The question arose in the context of heightened tensions in the Middle East and continued US calls for Israel to moderate its response following Iranian-backed attacks.

Refusal to answer

Walz, however, focused on broader US policy and avoided a commitment to a definitive stance on striking Iranian targets. US DEMOCRATIC VICE presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at an election campaign event in Superior, Wisconsin, on Saturday. His remarks disregard the harsh realities faced by Israeli citizens, the writer argues. (credit: Erica Dischino/Reuters)

He further underscored the Biden-Harris administration’s unwavering support for Israel while noting that the situation with Iran and its regional proxies has been a long-standing issue.

“The point is, it’s Iran at the heart of this and their proxies that bring disruption throughout the region,” he said.

When pressed on comments he previously made in praise of demonstrators protesting Israel, Walz clarified that he was not endorsing extremists.

“Certainly not talking about them,” he said, referring to protesters carrying Hamas flags. “I’m talking about the people who understand that we have to end the humanitarian crisis, but they understand we need to return the hostages to bring peace to the region.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

While Walz continued to affirm US support for Israel, his refusal to take a firm position on whether he would support a preemptive Israeli strike on Iran left the matter unresolved, raising questions about his stance on one of the most pressing foreign policy issues in the Middle East.

In addition to foreign policy, Walz addressed domestic topics during the interview, including his record as Minnesota governor on issues such as the economy and abortion.

However, his evasion of the question about Israel’s potential military actions against Iran was a notable moment in the discussion.