Texas State University condemns antisemitic graffiti found on campus

Antisemitic graffiti was discovered on the San Marcos campus of Texas State University (TXST), the University announced on Monday.

TXST condemned the graffiti and removed it as soon as it was discovered. However, they gave no details regarding the type or content of the graffiti itself.

"This act of hate and vandalism is counter to our university values," they wrote on a post to their social media.

TXST added that the University Police Department had launched an investigation.

The statement added that vandalism is a crime, "not a form of expression," and would not be tolerated on their campus.

The university also encouraged anyone with more information to come forward and announced that they had implemented an option for students to file online police reports for vandalism or graffiti found on campus.

"Together, we stand against hate and promote respect," TXST concluded.

Texas stance against antisemitism

Last month, ahead of the new academic year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas colleges and universities reiterating his belief in the importance of standing against antisemitism.

“There is zero tolerance for antisemitism in Texas,” Abbott wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

In March, Abbott gave an executive order instructing all higher education institutions to update their free speech policies to include Abbott’s definition of antisemitism.