Swastikas, Heil Hitler daubed in sand of Hendon Golf Club

Antisemitic words and signs were found written in the sand of Hendon Golf Club on North London on Friday morning, according to the club and local news sites.

In a statement, the Club said that in the early hours of Friday, 11 October 2024, Hendon Golf Club was "the victim of race-related vandalism," adding that "antisemitic wording and symbols were drawn in a number of the bunkers."

In videos posted to social media, swastikas and the words "fuck the Jews" and "Heil Hitler" can be seen drawn in the sand.

The Club added the signs and words had been removed, and both the Police and Community Security Trust had been informed.

Local residents responded to the incident with shock.

Absolutely horrified to receive these images from @HendonGolf this morning. A part of London with a large Jewish population.

"It's never far away but this getting very close to home," one resident wrote on Facebook. "It's very sad but also very frightening!"

Another resident questioned whether the club was targeted as it was the venue for Chabad Mill Hill's Rosh Hashanah service and meal on October 3.

Hendon has a significant Jewish population. In the 2011 census, Jews made up an estimated 31.4% of the area's demographic.