Bill Maher to Chappell Roan: 'Hamas would throw you off a roof in Gaza'

Real Time host Bill Maher attempted to educate singer Chappel Roan about the reality of Gaza and the terrorist group Hamas on a recently aired episode of his show on Saturday night.

Chappel Roan, a singer with more than 3 billion views on Spotify, had said she turned down an invitation to the White House’s Pride celebration to protest America’s policies, demanding “liberty, justice, and freedom for all…for all oppressed people in occupied territories.”

While Maher praised Roan for saying in interviews that she felt it was worth evaluating the policies of the left as well as the criticizing policies of the right, he noted, “Getting all your history from TikTok is like getting all your calories from [the snack food brand] Hostess.”

He explained that it's understandable that she and her generation were moved by the sight of casualties in Gaza.

However, he added, "It's odd that your generation didn't seem nearly as moved by the Jewish bodies on October 7… Doesn't the sight of so many young women raped at a music festival make it a little personal? My guess is that Gen-Z hearts are hardened by the propaganda you see on TikTok, which likes to call the Jews colonizers."

The Jewish homeland

Maher then launched into an extremely brief explanation of what colonization means and that Israel is “the Jewish homeland and Jews have always lived there… Calling Jews colonizers in Israel is like calling Native Americans colonizers here. It’s ridiculous.”

Describing the United Nation’s partition plan in 1947 that would have established an Arab state alongside a Jewish one, Maher noted that “one side” -- the Jews -- accepted the proposal but that “The Arabs had a slightly different proposal. They said, ‘How ’bout we keep it all and wipe you out?’”

Quoting from some of her explicit lyrics about sexuality, Maher told her, “That wouldn’t fly in Gaza. Although you would, straight off a roof.”

He went on to say, “Chappell, if you think it was repressive growing up queer in the Midwest, try the Mideast… You’re not wrong that oppression is bad or that Palestinians and many other Muslim populations are oppressed and deserve to be freed. You just have it completely backward as to who is doing the oppressing. Hamas is a terrorist mafia that took over Gaza … these are the oppressors. And when you make it all about Israel, you take the pressure off of them. You enable them.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Concluding this open letter, he said, “You’re a singer, and you’re advocating for a place and a culture you would never want to live under. Gender may not be binary, but right and wrong is.”

Maher has been one of the few US talk-show hosts consistently pointing out the contradictions in the US left's support for terror groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, especially evident in campus protests, as well as the fact that these so-called progressives have been implicitly supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran, which funds these groups.

Last spring, he challenged the US leftists to protest gender apartheid, a term used to describe the subjugation of women in Iran, Afghanistan, and other countries. "Hundreds of millions of women are treated worse than second-class citizens. When you mandate that one category of human beings don't even have the right to show their face, that's apartheid. And it goes on in a lot of countries,” he said.