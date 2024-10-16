'You are the terrorist': Pro-Palestine protesters gatecrash Nas Daily event in Japan

Israeli-Palestinian vlogger Nuseir Yassin, better known as Nas Daily, faced his first Free Palestine protest on Monday at a meetup event in Japan.

A group of pro-Palestinian activists accused Yassin of whitewashing Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip.

On his social media, Yassin said he was "excited to announce that [he] had [his] first Free Palestine protest come to a Nas Daily meetup."

"I told them I agreed with them," Yassin wrote on X/Twitter. "I also want a Free Palestine from Hamas. Free Palestine from terrorism. Free Palestine from radical religion. They disagreed. They just wanted a Free Palestine from Jews."

One of the demonstrators held up a sign saying “He's not just another content creator, he’s a willing brutal tool of Israel’s propaganda machine."

The protester then said that Yassin's platform is "built on normalization" and told him that he had Palestinian children's blood on his hands.

Another held a sign saying, "We don't need influencers who are complicit in genocide."

While many attendees reacted angrily to the interruption, some sided with the protesters.

In a video shared on social media, one man can be heard saying, "I came here for the event, but after listening to you and after listening to him, right now, I'm not on his side."

The event was then moved to a different location, however they were followed by the protesters who were chanting "Zionist, racist, you are the terrorist."

'Protesting genocide'

The group that organized the protest, Palestinians of Japan, said in a statement to Middle East Eye that "In order to be globally informed, you have to know about the horrifying realities too, such as the live-streamed genocide in Palestine. So we came to not only protest him, but to educate people and raise awareness about what’s going on."

Yassin, who is a member of Israel’s Arab-Muslim community, has been a vocal supporter of Israel over the course of Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

On October 9, two days after Hamas’s historic massacres in southern Israel, Yassin declared on X, formerly Twitter, that he had decided that he viewed himself as “an ‘Israeli-Palestinian.’ Israeli first. Palestinian second,” adding that “sometimes it takes a shock like [October 7] to see so clearly.”