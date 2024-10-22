'Same as the KKK': New SJP-affiliated group works to remove Hillel from US campuses

A new organization has been created on American college campuses with the sole purpose of campaigning to have Hillel - the Jewish campus organization - removed due to its Zionist affiliations.

The group, which is on social media under the name "Drop Hillel," is affiliated with National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) in the US.

Hillel is the largest collegiate organization for Jewish students in the world. It provides a base for around 180,000 Jewish students at 850 colleges in 16 countries, according to its website.

Drop Hillel claims to be a Jewish-led campaign "advocating for divestment from Hillel," which wishes to "weaken Hillel's grip on Jewish campus life."

It claims Hillel is a Zionist organization concerned first and foremost with bolstering support for the State of Israel. A CHALKING at a Students for Justice in Palestine event at the University of Maryland includes a Palestinian flag along with ‘From the river to the sea.’ (credit: KEREN BINYAMIN)

"Over the last several decades, Hillel has monopolized Jewish campus life into a pipeline for pro-Israel indoctrination, genocide-apologia, and material support to the Zionist project and its crimes," Drop Hillel stated.

According to its social media statement, there is concrete evidence of Hillel's surveillance and harassment of Palestinian students, as well initiatives involving trips to Israel (including Birthright), and rules against Palestinians attending events.

Drop Hillel accuses Hillel of alienating Palestinian and Jewish anti-Zionist students and of collaborating with the IDF.

Drop Hillel also calls on universities across the US to cut institutional ties with Hillel and to create grassroots Jewish organizations that are inclusive to anti-Zionist Jews.

"[We wish to] build alternative Jewish community structures on campuses that are capable of recognizing a Judaism beyond Zionism," the organization added. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

It also claims Hillel to have taken over as an authority on campus antisemitism, which it criticizes as a means of suppressing Palestinian liberation.

In conjunction, Drop Hillel accuses Hillel of creating "antisemitic campus climate moral panic."

The accounts that Drop Hillel follows are almost exclusively anti-Zionist or pro-Palestine groups, such as Jewish Voices for Peace, Jews for Ceasefire, Anti-Zionist Minyan, Students for Justice in Palestine, and various BDS groups.

Anti-Zionist Sukkahs

Alongside Columbia Jewish Voices for Peace and Columbia Apartheid Divest, Drop Hillel recently erected anti-Zionist sukkahs on the Columbia campus, which it named 'liberation sukkahs.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC/CU Jewish Voice for Peace (@columbia.jvp)

"While we sit in our sukkah in observance of our ritual and tradition, the Palestinians shelter in tents because their homes have been destroyed," the statement read.

"We refuse to profane our religion by celebrating in a sukkah built by a pro-genocide institution."

According to the Daily Tar Heel, the student paper of the University of North Carolina, Students for Justice in Palestine held a rally on Oct. 9, calling for "no more Hillel."

The UNC SJP also stated that Hillel, like "the KKK, the Proud Boys or Heels for Israel," is a "supremacist ideology" and should not be allowed on campus.

Hannah Spinrad, executive director of UNC Hillel, told Daily Tar Heel that comparing Hillel to organizations like the KKK is hateful and antisemitic.

She added that attempts to dismantle Hillel "creates a hostile environment for Jewish students on campus."

However, a member of SJP told the Daily Tar Heel that allegations of antisemitism are a "red herring" to distract from Israel's actions in Gaza.

Disputing this, UNC Hillel VP Michael Wagner said, “We're the ones who get to say what hurts us or what doesn't hurt us. You can't.”