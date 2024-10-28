Chicago Jewish man on way to synagogue shot by attacker shouting 'Allahu Akhbar'

A Jewish man was shot multiple times in the shoulder as he was walking to a synagogue in Chicago on Saturday in broad daylight, Fox 32 Chicago, JNS and Chicago Police Department announced on Sunday.

The man, 39, was shot by a 23 year old gunman, in the 2,600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, which is home to many Orthodox Jewish families.

The gunman, who has yet to be identified, was heard on a ring camera screaming “Allahu Akbar” before engaging in a two and a half minute shootout with police.

The Chicago Police Department told JNS that the incident is under investigation, but did not directly confirm that the victim was Jewish.

However, when asked if the victim was wearing anything that identified him as an Orthodox Jew during a press conference, Deputy Police chief Kevin Bruno said that “the victim is from the community.”

NEW: Video footage from yesterday as a man shoots at a Chicago Fire Department ambulance, then toward a man walking a dog, before running to engage Chicago cops in a shootout.CPD says he had successfully shot another man in the area about 20 minutes earlier. pic.twitter.com/J0yKp6Gb4A — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) October 27, 2024

Bruno stated that at 9:35 a.m., the man was walking in West Rogers Park “when an armed offender approached from behind and fired shots at the victim, striking the victim in the shoulder.”

“Responding officers responded to the scene, and as they were on the scene, at about 9:55, the offender re-emerged from an alley and fired shots at the officers and at the responding paramedics,” including striking an ambulance, Bruno said.

“Over the next two-and-a-half minutes, the offender emerged from various locations and exchanged shots with the officers,” he added.

The attacker was shot multiple times, and is now in being treated in a hospital in critical condition, Bruno added. The victim has since been released from hospital. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Jewish community responds

Debra Silverstein, alderman of Chicago’s 50th Ward, said that “the victim is in stable condition and is recovering at home.”

Silverstein, who is Jewish, told JNS that she visited the victim, and prayed for his recovery.

“The shooting happened on Shabbat following the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret/Simchat Torah. I spoke with Superintendent Larry Snelling, who assured me that there is no more known threat and has committed the full support of the Chicago Police Department to ensuring the safety of our community.”

“It’s great to see the community step in and offer assistance,” Bruno added.

Islamic terror attack? On Oct. 26 in a North Side neighborhood in Chicago, a Jewish man walking to the synagogue was shot by a suspect. When first responders arrived, the gunman shouted, "Allahu akbar" and fired upon them too. The gunman was shot by returning fire from police… pic.twitter.com/Jydt5usMLp — Andy Ngo ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2024

In a video posted to social media, the shooter can be seen shooting towards a Chicago Fire Department ambulance which speedily drives away, and then at a man walking a dog, before engaging in the shootout.