'It broke my heart': Jewish Reform leader discovers American left turned its back

In a heartfelt interview with Globes, Rabbi Rick Jacobs, President of the North American Reform Movement, expressed deep disappointment over the growing rift between progressive Jewish communities and leftist allies in the United States.

Jacobs, who leads over two million Reform Jews across 850 congregations, shared that the “heartbreak” felt by his community stemmed from observing former allies standing with pro-Palestinian causes post-October 7, often without condemning Hamas.

“These are truly challenging times for Jews everywhere,” Jacobs told Globes. "It’s painful to see people we thought of as friends turn away."

Under Jacobs' leadership, the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) has championed progressive values such as inclusivity, social justice, and religious pluralism. In line with his vision, Jacobs has advocated not only for the Reform Movement’s relevance in North America but also for its acceptance in Israel, envisioning an Israel where all forms of Jewish practice are honored.

“Our Movement’s vision for Israel is one where every Jewish expression is honored,” he said in a 2016 Jerusalem Post interview. “Support for Israel doesn’t negate the need for critical engagement on policies impacting religious freedoms." Rabbi Rick Jacobs. (credit: TAMIR ELTERMAN)

Community solidarity

Reflecting on the solidarity his community expressed following the October attacks, Jacobs noted, "People who once saw Israel as distant now feel a personal connection."

This renewed commitment was visible within Reform communities as they sought ways to support Israel. Jacobs described the shock felt across the Reform Movement upon seeing pro-Hamas rallies on October 8, saying, "It was disturbing… this was not solidarity with Palestinians or a call for peace—it was open support for Hamas. That’s something I think is unimaginable for any decent person."

Despite his disappointment, Jacobs remains committed to engaging young Jews and preserving connections. "I want to keep them connected,” he shared, aiming to help them see the full picture of this complex situation.