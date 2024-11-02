The Jewish Sport Report: After a thrilling World Series, a historic MLB offseason is on-deck

(JTA) — Hello, and mazel tov to the Los Angeles Dodgers on their World Series championship!

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman became only the 12th player in MLB history to win both a World Series MVP and regular season MVP in their career, joining none other than fellow Dodger Sandy Koufax in an elite group that features 10 Hall of Famers.

The morning of the Dodgers’ roller-coaster 7-6 series-clinching win at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, at least one L.A. fan turned to Jewish tradition for help at another site across town: Reuven Kasten, son of Dodgers president and part-owner Stan Kasten, was spotted praying at the grave of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the late Chabad leader known as the Rebbe, in Queens.

A guide to the most consequential MLB offseason for Jews in recent memory

When Alex Bregman signed a 5-year, $100 million contract extension with the Houston Astros in 2019, it was likely the most lucrative contract for a Jewish player in baseball history, eclipsing Shawn Green’s $84 million deal with the Dodgers in 1999 — though Green’s was worth more when accounting for inflation.

This offseason, at a time when contracts have grown only larger, Bregman is all but guaranteed to blow past his previous total. And so is ace pitcher Max Fried, who is also a free agent.

In fact, of the 17 Jewish players who appeared in an MLB game in 2024, six are free agents: Bregman, Fried, Harrison Bader, Kevin Pillar, Joc Pederson and Rowdy Tellez. Three of them are ranked among The Athletic’s top 45 free agents for this winter.

(For what it’s worth, Koufax made $130,000 — equivalent to $1.3 million today — in his final season in 1966.)

Here’s what to know about each pending free agent as the hot stove begins to warm.

At No. 5 overall in The Athletic’s ranking, Fried, until now with the Atlanta Braves, clocks in as the top Jewish free agent this offseason. He’s a two-time All-Star with two Gold Gloves and two top-five Cy Young finishes (this newsletter even mused about a possible Fried Cy Young earlier this year). The 30-year-old southpaw has a career record of 73-36 with a 3.07 ERA. The Athletic projects a 6-year, $174 million deal for the ace. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Bregman, No. 7 on the list, has expressed a desire to spend his entire career with the Astros, who drafted him No. 2 overall in 2015, but he’s expected to draw interest from a number of clubs this winter. The 30-year-old is heralded as a veteran clubhouse leader with solid power and an elite glove at third base. He’s projected at 7 years and $185.5 million.

Pederson could join his third club in three years after a solid 2024 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 32-year-old Team Israel alum slugged 23 homers with a career-best .275 batting average this season and ranks 34th on The Athletic’s list. Pederson has a $14 mutual option for 2025 but is predicted to opt for free agency and sign a deal in the range of 2 years and $26 million.

In his first (and maybe only) season with the New York Mets, Bader was mediocre at the plate but played a career-high 143 games, his healthiest season since 2021. Bader, 30, is known for his glovework in the outfield and could draw interest from teams looking to shore up their defense.

After a dismal start to 2024 with the Chicago White Sox, Pillar enjoyed a breakout of sorts after joining the Los Angeles Angels, hitting .409 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in May. The 35-year-old outfielder cooled off considerably and struggled at the plate for the rest of 2024, ending with a batting average of .229, but he remains a respected veteran presence. Pillar has said he’s considering retiring this winter but has not ruled out playing next season.

Tellez played in 131 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates before being released in late September. The 29-year-old first baseman hit .243 with 13 home runs. Tellez still has some pop, but he has struggled to rekindle the magic from his 2022 breakout, when he slugged 35 homers and 89 RBIs in Milwaukee.

RUNNING FOR A CAUSE. More than 150 participants in Sunday’s New York City Marathon will run in support of the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza. There’s also an annual minyan, or Jewish prayer group, that meets before the race — which we covered in 2021.

THE FOURTH ROUND. Controversial boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been an outspoken supporter of Israel and visited the country again this week, his fourth visit since Oct. 7, 2023. Mayweather, who is not Jewish, spent time with wounded soldiers and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN. The Women’s Pro Baseball League announced its launch this week, with competition set to begin in 2026. The new league will feature six teams, predominantly based in the Northeast, and will be the only professional women’s baseball league in the United States. The league was cofounded by Justine Siegal, a trailblazing baseball coach, and lawyer Keith Stein. Siegal is the first woman to work as an MLB coach. Its establishment follows the recent launch of the Professional Women’s Hockey League and a major uptick in popularity for the WNBA.

REFUAH SHLEIMAH. Abbotsford Canucks defenseman Mark Friedman has been released from the hospital after sustaining a scary head injury on Tuesday. Friedman, who joined Vancouver ahead of this season and was playing with the minor league affiliate, was taken off the ice on a stretcher and is being evaluated by doctors, the team said.

EAGLES FOR SALE? Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is reportedly in talks to sell a minority stake in the NFL franchise he has owned since 1994. The potential transaction would value the team at north of $8 billion, quite a rise from the record $185 million Lurie spent on the squad 30 years ago.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

IN HOCKEY…

Devon Levi, Jason Zucker and the Buffalo Sabres host the New York Islanders tonight at 7 p.m., while Adam Fox and the New York Rangers host the Ottawa Senators at the same time. Jakob Chychrun and the Washington Capitals host Jordan Harris and the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday at 5 p.m. Luke Kunin, Jake Walman and the San Jose Sharks host Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks Saturday at 10 p.m. Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers face the Calgary Flames Sunday at 8 p.m.

IN FOOTBALL…

Michael Dunn and the Cleveland Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 1 p.m., while Greg Joseph and the New York Giants host the Washington Commanders at the same time. Anthony Firkser’s New York Jets pulled off a 21-13 win over the Houston Texans last night, but Firkser did not play.

⚽ IN SOCCER…

In the first round of the MLS playoffs, Liel Abada and Charlotte F.C. host Orlando City tonight at 7:30 p.m. DeAndre Yedlin and F.C. Cincinnati face New York City Saturday at 5 p.m. Zac MacMath and Real Salt Lake take on Minnesota Saturday at 9 p.m. Daniel Edelman and the New York Red Bulls host Columbus Sunday at 4:30 p.m. In European soccer, Manor Solomon and Leeds United play Plymouth Argyle tomorrow at 11 a.m. Matt Turner’s Premier League squad Crystal Palace match up against the Wolves tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.

IN BASKETBALL…

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 10 p.m. and face the Phoenix Suns Saturday at 10 p.m. Avdija has started all five of Portland’s games so far and tallied his first double-double of the season on Wednesday, scoring 13 points with 10 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis, who is converting to Judaism, and the Sacramento Kings play the Atlanta Hawks tonight at 7:30 p.m. and the Toronto Raptors Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sabonis has three double-doubles and one triple-double in four games.

IN RACING…

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll will be on the grid for the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix Sunday at 12 p.m. Stroll finished 11th in the Mexican Grand Prix last Sunday.