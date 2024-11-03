Vienna experiences 'depressing' increase in antisemitic incidents post Oct-7

The number of antisemitic incidents in Vienna has almost tripled in 2024 as to the same period in 2023, according to the Reporting Center for Antisemitism (Antisemitismus-Meldestelle) of the Jewish Community of Vienna (IKG Wien).

A total of 808 antisemitic incidents were recorded between 1 January 2024 and 30 June 2024, whereas in the same time frame in 2023, 311 incidents were recorded.

While the number of daily antisemitic incidents was lower in 2024 (4.44) than between 7 October 2023 and 31 December 2023 (8.31), this was said to be three times higher than the daily average before 7 October (1.55).

"These are exclusively reported incidents that our experts were able to verify as clearly antisemitic," said Benjamin Nägele, IKG Secretary General and head of the reporting office.

The IKG added that it believes the real number is a lot higher, but many cases are not reported. Antisemitic incidents in Vienna 2024 (credit: Antisemitismus Meldestelle der IKG Wien)

Interestingly, whereas, in 2022, the IKG said most incidents were reported on the basis of “personal perception”, in 2024 the highest number of incidents originated in social networks.

Types of antisemitic incidents

The report found that most antisemitism in the first half of 2024 was related to Israel, while the second highest was in relation to Holocaust denial.

The number of physical attacks rose from six in the first half of 2023 to 16 in 2024. The number of threats of violence rose from four to 22.

Examples of physical attacks or damage in the report are: in October 2023, when a man hit a woman who was recognizably Jewish in the stomach as he walked past; in November 2023, unnamed people started a fire in the Jewish part of the Central Cemetery; and in October, a male attacker threw a stone through the window of a kosher butchery while shouting “Allahu Akhbar!”

The IKG also recorded 92 cases of antisemitic-motivated property damage, double that in 2023. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In terms of demographics, 255 of the reported antisemitic incidents were committed by people or organizations that were ideologically or religiously associated with Islam.

Of the remaining, 225 were left-wing motivated, and 116 were right-wing motivated. The other 212 could not be categorized.

Nägele said "The Jewish communities are confronted with threats every day. It shapes our everyday lives."

IKG President Oskar Deutsch called the situation "threatening and continuously depressing."

"What must not happen is that people become accustomed to rampant antisemitism in all its forms," he added.

Mitigating factors

The report did note that, while the number of reported assaults did increase, it was not as high as feared.

The IKG suggested, "the moderating influence of the Islamic faith community may have helped ensure that the number of demonstrations in Austria glorifying violence has turned out to be far fewer than, for example, in Germany, France or the United Kingdom." Antisemitic incidents in Vienna 2023 (credit: Antisemitismus Meldestelle der IKG Wien)

The report also remarked on the role of the decisiveness of the Austrian government in condemning Hamas and of the role of security forces in protecting the Jewish community.

Similarly to the discussions that French politicians have been having regarding the need to codify modern antisemitism, the IKG report noted the necessity of recognizing the "mutations and variations" of antisemitism.

While Jew-hatred is millennia old, the report says, "antisemitism itself is always looking for new ideas and ways to express itself, flourishing particularly in periods of social, economic or geopolitical upheaval – not only, but especially, if the State of Israel is involved or believed to be involved."

This evolving nature of the hatred made it difficult to monitor reports: "The never-ending stream of incidents meant that it was not possible to check every anti-Israel demonstration for antisemitic content."

The report noted that the "vast majority" of the antisemitic BDS and pro-Palestine groups are "Austrian citizens from the extreme left," which have since been joined by Islamist groups.

The IKG also notes the "bizarre" phenomenon of "the anti-Israel activism by queer and feminist groups regarding themselves as progressive."