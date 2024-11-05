US Jews purchases of Israel-made Judaica items surge following Oct. 7

American Jews have purchased 134% more Israeli-made Judaica since October 7, according to a recent study from the Jerusalem College of Technology published on Monday.

Led by Dr. Limor Hatsor’s business management students at JCT’s Machon Tal campus, the study showed how, since the start of the war, there had been a major increase in the purchase of religious items from Israeli businesses by US Jews, despite the increase of the costs of the products both for the buyer and sellers.

Despite the increased prices, the survey shows that Jewish American's ongoing interest in Israeli-made Judaica items indicates their willingness to show support for war-torn Israeli businesses following the October 7 massacre.

Survey of US customers

The research focused on interviews and an online survey of customers in the US.

The students collaborated with Sifrei Torah, a Judaica store in Jerusalem, analyzing the store’s eBay site to track the store’s sales reports over the past three years. Anti-overhaul activists protest outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, as Israeli PM Netanyahu meets with US President Biden, in NYC, September 20, 2023. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

"The vast majority of respondents indicated that the war gave them a greater sense of connection to Judaism and empathy for Israel, which is why they chose to purchase Judaica from the Jewish state," JCT students Haya Havi, Rachel Ben Arush, and Hana Eliasian said in a statement.

The study showed, according to eBay sales, that when it comes to purchasing Judaica, consumption patterns actually increased during periods of crisis.

For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of specific items surged, especially for Torah books and tallitot, most likely due to an increased number of people unable to attend synagogue and pray at home.