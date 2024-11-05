Argentina’s new foreign minister sworn in on Torah, signals policy shift

Gerardo Werthein was sworn in as Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs in a ceremony notable for being the first time a government official in Argentina has sworn with an allusion to the Torah according to a number of news outlests in Spanish. According to Rosario3 and Sobre nosotros the ceremony took place in the Salón Blanco of the Casa Rosada and was led by President Javier Milei, who surprised attendees by departing from the traditional format and including words from the weekly Torah portion "Lech Lecha."

"Mr. Gerardo Werthein, do you swear by God and by the homeland and on the Torah to faithfully and devotedly fulfill the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Religions, to which you have been appointed, and to uphold and enforce, as far as it depends on you, the Constitution of Argentina?" President Milei addressed the new minister according to ellitoral.com and Notigram, El Diario, Los Andes.

According to reports by ellitoral.com and Notigram, President Milei drew an analogy between the tasks that Werthein will have to perform and the journey of Abraham as recounted in "Lech Lecha." He explained that this Torah portion recounts God's command to Abraham to leave his home and embark on a journey into the unknown, emphasizing the importance of spreading messages of faith and freedom to the world.

"It's interesting what it points out, you are being sent signals by the forces of heaven, Gerardo, because it speaks of the beginnings of Abraham's journeys around the world, spreading the messages of the Creator," President Milei said. He added, "God tells him that he will have much influence among the nations of the world, giving him an important responsibility to carry the messages of the Torah, of life and freedom to the whole world. Even, Abraham will interact with other nations in this Parashah."

The brief swearing-in ceremony was attended by family members of the new chancellor and cabinet ministers, including Zulemita Menem, Miguel Migoya from Globant, and Alejandro Bulgheroni from Pan American Energy. President Milei emphasized the importance of this moment for Argentina's foreign policy and highlighted the strong spiritual symbolism in the diplomacy he aspires to promote.

Werthein is heavily aligned with Milei

Gerardo Werthein, 68 years old, is a businessman with a close connection to the American establishment and a former ambassador to the United States. He took control of Argentine diplomacy after President Milei dismissed Diana Mondino due to her vote in favor of requiring the United States to lift the economic embargo on Cuba at the United Nations. Werthein's appointment is seen as a strong signal of alignment with President Milei's foreign policy objectives, which he emphasized during the ceremony.

In his new role, Werthein has requested the resignations of secretaries and undersecretaries of the ministry, including Marcelo Cima from International Trade, Paola Di Chiaro from the Malvinas area, and Ernesto Gaspari from Coordination and Planning. Additionally, he announced plans to close embassies and consulates located in countries with which Argentina does not have a strong commercial link. These diplomatic sites will be replaced by National Agencies that will perform similar tasks but with reduced personnel and funding. "The change will be noticeable in the decrease of personnel and funding," it was reported.

President Milei is known as a great friend of Israel, and his commitment to friendship between the two nations was acknowledged during the ceremony. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz expressed his appreciation for the unique swearing-in ceremony, stating: "I was very moved to see President Javier Milei reading at the swearing-in ceremony the weekly portion 'Lech Lecha' and swearing Minister Werthein on the Torah." He added, "I bless Gerardo Werthein on his entry into the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina."

The Parashat "Lech Lecha" is a fragment of the Torah that recounts God's command to Abraham to leave his home and embark on a journey into the unknown. This passage has profound symbolism, presenting Abraham as a pioneer in the dissemination of spiritual values and highlighting his commitment to the divine mission of bringing those values to the nations. It is central in the Jewish tradition and is interpreted as a message of personal growth and spiritual dedication. The story of Abraham inspires those facing challenges and reminds them of the importance of staying true to their principles while embarking on new journeys. By making this journey, Abraham lays the foundations of an identity based on faith and the responsibility to bring universal values to the nations.

Werthein accompanied President Milei on his first trip as elected head of state in November, when he visited New York. Close to President Milei, there are critics of the actions of officials in the Chancellery who anticipate changes. An influential official with an office in the Casa Rosada warned in statements to a group of journalists: "In the foreign service, there is a caste that wants to function as if it were a kind of Judiciary, doing what they want. But unlike the Judiciary, which is a separate Power, the Chancellery is part of the Executive Power and has to follow the President's orders."

The new administration will advance in the coming days to close all embassies and consulates located in countries with which Argentina does not maintain a solid commercial relationship. The National Agencies will continue the tasks normally performed by diplomatic missions, such as procedures and assistance to citizens who find themselves there. The only official who would remain is the Secretary of Worship and Civilization, Nahuel Sotelo, a leader close to the Vatican and a trusted man of both presidential advisor Santiago Caputo and Karina Milei.

President Milei linked Werthein's appointment to a divine sign, stating, "You are being sent signals by the forces of heaven," referencing the biblical reading about Abraham's journeys. He affirmed that Werthein's responsibility is a "sign from heaven" and described it as an international mission inspired by religious values. By focusing on spiritual symbolism and drawing biblical parallels during the swearing-in ceremony, President Milei emphasized the importance of staying true to one's principles while embarking on new journeys, much like Abraham in the Torah.

President Milei's actions reflect his intention to align Argentina's foreign service with his initiatives. Shortly after the dismissal of Diana Mondino, he declared, "I want to be like Israel and the United States," reflecting his desire to strengthen ties with these nations. Gerardo Werthein's appointment and the measures he has taken since assuming office underscore a new direction in Argentina's foreign policy, rooted in spiritual values and strategic realignment.