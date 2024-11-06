Republican Jewish Coalition congratulates Trump, says victory helped by Jewish vote

Republican Jewish Coalition's CEO Matt Brooks and National Chairman Senator Norm Coleman released a statement congratulating President Trump more than 30 minutes before Trump took the stage in Palm Beach declaring his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

"President Donald Trump’s decisive victory tonight is a victory for American Strength, American Leadership, American Prosperity, and the American Dream," Brooks and Coleman said.

RJC said Trump's victory is the "greatest political comeback in US history" as for four years, the American people "suffered under the failed policies" of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Democrats.

"That all changes starting on Day One of the Trump Administration," RJC said.

"The RJC is gratified to be part of this winning coalition, having played a significant role in support of President Trump's victory, particularly in the key battleground states," RJC said. REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL nominee Donald Trump attends a rally in Wisconsin this week. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Support for Trump

RJC raised and spent over $15MM in support of President Trump, turning out Jewish voters with an unprecedented paid media campaign and grassroots engagement and deploying thousands of volunteers on the ground in key Jewish communities, according to RJC.

"As we’ve said from the beginning, the Jewish vote matters, and it played a major role in delivering the Presidency for President Trump," RJC said. "Jewish voters from coast to coast rejected Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party due to their failure to keep the Jewish community safe and for undermining our ally Israel as it continues to fight an existential war against Iran and its terrorist proxies."

Brooks and Coleman said now is the time to come together as Americans to fix the many problems facing our country.

"We are excited to work with President Trump and Vice President-Elect JD Vance and their administration to usher in a new Golden Age of peace and prosperity in these United States."