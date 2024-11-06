Jewish organizations congratulate Trump for winning presidential elections

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his re-election, saying through their votes, the American people "demonstrated their commitment to democracy and its values." “The World Jewish Congress looks forward to collaborating with the incoming administration to support and protect Jewish communities in the United States and around the world," Lauder said.

Lauder said at a time of rising antisemitism globally, it’s essential for the Jewish people to have a proven ally in the White House.

"Together, we can work toward a safer and more inclusive future for all.”

The Combat Antisemtism Movement echoed Lauder in congratulating Trump and all newly-elected public officials, noting more than 60% of the US Jewish population have personally encountered this scourge of antisemitism in the last year. World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder seen at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, June 3, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"Amid this dire reality, we expect the incoming presidential administration and all public officials to take urgent and decisive action to stop the rise of antisemitism and ensure the world’s oldest hatred has no place in contemporary American society," CAM said in a statement.

“CAM is said it's committed to working collaboratively with leaders across the political aisle to advance the collective effort against antisemitism and "build a future of greater security, freedom, dignity, and prosperity for Americans of all backgrounds.”