Masked man attempts to kidnap Orthodox Jewish boy in Crown Heights

A masked man tried to kidnap an Orthodox Jewish boy walking with his father in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Saturday, the local Shomrim (Jewish security patrol) announced.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred at around 3:30 p.m. local time on Kingston near Lefferts Avenue.

The footage shows the masked man attempting to grab the child and carry him away before the father pulls the child back and pushes the man off.

The Crown Heights Shomrim said the incident was "deeply concerning" and added that it had successfully identified and arrested the perpetrator following liaison with NYPD's 71st Precinct.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., this deeply concerning incident took place in the heart of Crown Heights. We are working hand in hand with the @NYPD71pct in identifying the perpetrator. Kudos to the father for his quick action. pic.twitter.com/ozZLKntYvo — CH Shomrim (@ShomrimCH) November 10, 2024

Previous attacks

This is one of several attacks on Jews in Brooklyn over the last few weeks. Recently, a Jewish man suffered a near-fatal antisemitic attack in Brooklyn in an incident that the NYPD is investigating as a hate crime.

The visibly Jewish man, P., was slashed in the face while walking on the intersection between Flatbush and Lafayette avenues by a man in a mask who shouted “F*** you guys” before slashing him in the face with a blade.