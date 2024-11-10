Thousands unite for 'Stand Together' concert in US capital

In a powerful display of unity and resilience, thousands gathered today in Washington, DC, for "Stand Together," a free concert event featuring an array of celebrated performers and speakers.

Grammy-nominated artist Idan Raichel is headlining the event alongside comedian Tiffany Haddish. The afternoon features moving performances from an eclectic lineup, including Hasidic singer Shulem Lemmer, John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting, Palestinian artist Luai Ali, violinist Ada Pasternak, and accordion virtuoso Cory Pesaturo.

The event takes on additional significance with appearances from political figures and athletes, including Rep. Ritchie Torres and Rep. Virginia Foxx. Olympic gold medalist Amit Elor will be in attendance, too.

The concert, which begins with a pre-show at 1 p.m. followed by the main program at 3 p.m., will stand as a testament to the power of coming together across cultural and political divides.