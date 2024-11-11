2024 General Assembly launches with urgency, determination

The 2024 General Assembly is now underway in Washington, DC, bringing together Jewish communities nationwide to confront unprecedented challenges.

From the ongoing conflict in Israel to the shocking rise in antisemitism globally, this year's gathering carries a heightened sense of purpose and immediacy.

Attendees are eager to make their voices heard and contribute to building strong, vibrant Jewish communities.

Over the next three days, the General Assembly will tackle critical issues on multiple fronts.

Participants will advocate for policies to combat antisemitism, work to protect Jewish homes, schools, and synagogues, and support allies in Israel and around the world.

There will also be a concerted effort to empower the next generation of Jewish leaders and foster deeper connections to Jewish culture and heritage.