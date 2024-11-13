'History is back, and the old normal isn’t returning' Bari Weiss tells young Jewish leaders

“History is back, and the old normal isn’t returning,” declared Bari Weiss, journalist and founder of the Free Press, to a captivated audience of young Jewish leaders at the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly (GA) in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

Addressing over 100 participants of the Change Makers Fellowship, and thousands of participants from across North America, Weiss urged attendees to recognize the “new world” they face, one she described as increasingly hostile to Jewish values and identity.

In a powerful speech, Weiss highlighted a series of recent and historical events that she believes have marked a turning point for the Jewish community, including the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel and the public displays of anti-Jewish sentiment that followed.

“If it feels like the end, that’s because all beginnings do,” she said, cautioning her audience not to grow complacent. We bend the arc of history; it doesn’t bend on its own.”

Throughout her address, Weiss underscored the importance of resilience and vigilance in the face of rising antisemitism.

“We must learn… the resilience, the vigilance, the courage, and the pride not just to survive, but to thrive in this new world,” she said, drawing inspiration from Jewish dissidents in the Soviet Union who resisted oppression despite immense pressure.

“The task for us in this moment is to learn from those who never had the luxury of losing their instinct for danger.”

Reflecting on recent antisemitic incidents and societal shifts, Weiss challenged the young leaders to be unafraid to speak truthfully and to hold their own communities accountable.

Anti-Zionism is antisemitism

“Anti-Zionism is antisemitism, full stop,” she declared, denouncing what she called “the perverse need to indulge in panel discussions” on the matter within the Jewish community itself. She added, “We need to take the phrase ‘globalize the Intifada’ seriously. It is not a fun rally chant. It is a call for violence against our community.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Weiss also took aim at what she described as “the quiet purging of proud Jews” from influential spaces in arts, education, and human rights groups. “Walk through a museum whose staff would never hire a Zionist curator, and look at the names above the galleries,” she urged.

“Walk in a university right now and look at the names on the buildings. How did this happen?”

Her message to young leaders was clear: the future depends on their willingness to confront uncomfortable truths and shape a new, resilient path forward.

“We have agency, we have power, and we have the blessing to live in America,” Weiss said. “We can accept what this moment requires and figure out how to forge a world anew.”