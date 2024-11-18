European leaders must convene to implement protections against antisemitism, AJC says

European ministers and relevant leaders must convene for an "emergency high-level meeting" to implement new "enforcement, protection and justice-related actions in the fight against antisemitism," the American Jewish Committee said in a statement on Sunday night.

AJC outlined the specific measures it wants the leaders to address, including enforcement of national action plans against antisemitism, protection of Jewish communities, and justice for perpetrators of antisemitic violence.

According to AJC, countries with national action plans against antisemitism must create internal monitoring and enforcement mechanisms that can evaluate how the plans are being implemented, where the gaps are, and create accountability.

European countries also must do more to safeguard their Jewish communities, requiring further coordination and learning regarding best practices and getting ahead of threats, AJC said.

And with that, governments must adopt zero-tolerance antisemitism policies that include full prosecution of hate crimes with clear penalties communicated to the public at large. Demonstrators protest against the lack of police action during pro-Palestinian demonstrations and to condemn the increase of antisemitic hate crimes in London, Britain, October 25, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Susannah Ireland)

"It shouldn’t take the return of ‘Jew hunts’ to convince European leaders to take further action to stem the tide of surging antisemitism,” AJC CEO Ted Deutch said in the statement.

The reckoning

“Europe is at a reckoning point,” Paris-based AJC Europe Managing Director Simone Rodan-Benzaquen echoed. “Europe’s leaders can’t just issue condemnations of antisemitism and sign onto agreements and plans to combat Jew-hatred and think their job is done. We are presenting the EU with key, tangible steps that they can and must take if they are truly committed to countering antisemitism in their countries.”

AJC also said it's seeking action on specific measures, including appropriately recognizing when anti-Zionism crosses the line to antisemitism and integrating training on identifying modern antisemitism.