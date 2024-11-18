Mass violence returns to Indian state home to the Bnei Menashe

Mass violence returns to India's Manipur state, leaving one man dead after three days of unrest, according to Reuters.

The state is home to the Bnei Menashe, an ethnic group who claim descent from Jews and have undergone large-scale conversion in an attempt to integrate into wider Jewish society.

The fighting is between two ethnic groups, the Kuki and the Meitei; it has claimed the lives of at least 250 people and displaced 60,000 people since last May. The Bnei Menashe are part of the Kuki ethnic group.

Tensions hit a high last week when a 31-year-old Kuki woman was burned alive. Kuki groups blamed the Meitei groups.

The state imposed a curfew and suspended internet and mobile services until November 20.

An ongoing problem

The Bnei Menashe have faced discrimination and violence in the region for a significant amount of time; in 2023, it was reported that about 2,000 members of the community had fled to the surrounding hills due to the fighting.

The ethnic fighting is due to the Meitei demand for Scheduled Tribe status, which provides them significant advantages regarding university places and other forms of affirmative action. The status is typically reserved for minority tribes like the Kuki.

Kukis make up about 16% of the population and are majority Christian, while Meiteis make up 53% of the population and are majority Hindu.

The Bnei Menashe have faced serious roadblocks to be fully accepted by Israeli society and government.

Half of the population remains in India, unable to make Aliyah, despite a fervent wish to do so, having called on the Israeli government to speed up immigration.

The community has one of the highest rates of IDF service after aliyah, with 99% of the men serving in the military while 10% of the women also serve, with the rest in national service.

MKs have recently called for the government to greenlight the arrival of the remaining community from India.