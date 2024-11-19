JCU 2024: A global call for unity

The 5th Kyiv Jewish Forum convened on November 14, 2024, in Washington, DC, marking five years as a vital platform for addressing global Jewry issues. Hosted by the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine in partnership with The Jerusalem Post, the event brought together prominent leaders, diplomats, and Jewish community representatives to tackle rising global antisemitism, the war in Ukraine, and strengthening international Jewish solidarity.

Since its launch in 2019, the forum has fostered critical discussions on the Jewish community's challenges. This year’s event carried special significance, reflecting on the ongoing war in Ukraine and its impact on both Ukraine’s Jewish population and the broader global community. Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova:

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, stressed the importance of unity during these difficult times. “The Jewish community, at this moment, recognizes the importance of unity more than ever. That’s the strong support from the US, but also the unity within the diaspora community,” he said.

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, highlighted the dangers posed by global terrorism, citing Iran’s supply of drones to Russia as a dire example. “The drones that Iran first started selling to Russia and were used against our civilians were used in cooperation with Russia to improve them,” Markarova warned. “So it’s either we come together to stop the terrorists everywhere, or they help each other and improve to kill peaceful people.”

The forum also explored strategies to combat antisemitism and foster global Jewish solidarity, with insights from figures like Natan Sharansky, former Jewish Agency chairman, and Rabbi Yaakov Bleich, Chief Rabbi of Kyiv and Ukraine. Speakers emphasized the enduring strength of alliances between Ukraine, Israel, and the United States.

As the forum concluded, it reaffirmed its role as a leading platform for collaboration and dialogue. In a time of uncertainty, the Kyiv Jewish Forum remains a beacon of hope and unity for the global Jewish community.