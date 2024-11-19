New survey in UK to assist addressing antisemitism in workplaces

British Jews will be able to report on their workplace experiences, including any incidents of antisemitism, thanks to a new survey launched by the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

The purpose of the survey is to understand the levels of Jew-hatred in the workplace and the way this manifests.

The survey was created in conjunction with the Jewish Leadership Council and Work Avenue.

Work Avenue ran a similar survey in November 2023, which found that 40% of British Jews experienced antisemitism from colleagues or clients.

Phil Rosenberg, President of the Board of Deputies, said it was important for as many British Jews as possible to reply to the survey so that the community could have current data, allowing the issue to be addressed appropriately.

"Whether you, or anyone you know, have been faced with egregious antisemitism, simple silencing, or no antisemitism at all, we are interested to know the problems Jews have been experiencing at work over the past year and what effect this has had on the British Jewish community," he added.

Antisemitism in UK workplaces

The survey asks questions ranging from the frequency of incidents ("Since October 7th, 2023, how often have you experienced antisemitism from colleagues or clients?") to rating how supported the respondent felt following the incident.

It also considers the impact of antisemitism on mental health, the role of the Israel-Hamas war, and the involvement of trade unions.

There is space for the respondents to write their answers.

Claudia Mendoza, CEO of the JLC, added that the results would directly contribute to one of their projects, which works to nurture external allies. The project works to bring senior leaders across society to address antisemitism within their organizations.

Debbie Lebrett, the CEO of Work Avenue, said her organization was "proud to be part of this important survey on antisemitism."