Edinburgh University accuses Palestine Society of threatening staff, to take disciplinary action

The University of Edinburgh accused the Justice for Palestine Society of threatening its staff and Principal, and said it would be pursuing disciplinary action, in a letter to the society this week.

This comes after the group (EUJPS) occupied several university buildings, blockaded entrances, and entered the library after being banned from entering.

As of Monday, EUJPS is also occupying Gordon Aikman Hall, and has renamed it "Kanafani Hall."

EUJPS said the occupation "serves to bring forth the University's shameful complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and Israel's colonial expansion into Lebanon as well as its aggressions on Yemen and Syria."

The university called the behaviour of EUJPS "completely unacceptable" adding that it would not tolerate "bullying, intimidation and offensive behaviour, both online and in person."

The university also referenced the group's posts on social media, saying that they had taken on "an increasingly threatening tone."

The letter, signed by the VP for students, adds that Edinburgh takes threats against staff "very seriously" and asked EUJPS to immediately remove the posts.

The University added that it had decided to investigate the group for what it saw as "breaches of the Code of Student Conduct."

It added this was with a view to "pursuing disciplinary action."

The letter added that until this point, the University had engaged in dialogue with the group, but that "since [EUJPS's] use of offensive language and threatening behaviour has increased, it have left [UoE] with no option but to cease all engagement with EU-JPS until its approach to dialogue, including what its posts on social media, changes."

EUJPS responded to the letter with a post to their social media with the caption "rich white people make a genocide about their feelings."

"We reject all smears and accusations levelled against us by this self victimising group of privileged and powerful individuals who can divest immediately if they so wished," it added.

EUJPS also accused UoE of "desecrating [its] martyrs' memorial."

The group is requesting the university divest in Israeli or Israel-affiliated companies, and that it cuts ties with Israeli universities.