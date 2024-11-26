Jewish schoolgirls attacked by man hurling glass bottles in London, one badly wounded

A 14 year old Jewish schoolgirl has been rushed to hospital with head and facial wounds following an attack in Stamford Hill, the local Shomrim (neighbourhood security) reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Several young Jewish girls were reportedly heading back from a rehearsal when a male attacker on a balcony pelted them with glass bottles. The attack took place on Woodberry Down Estate.

One of the girls is said to be badly wounded, and was rushed to the Royal London Hospital by Hatzola.

Earlier this year, a 16-year-old Jewish boy was chased through Stamford Hill, an area of London with a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, by three males throwing stones.

The Jerusalem Post has reached out to Shomrim for comment.