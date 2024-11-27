'She called “the most famous Rabbi in America” a murderer': Owens sues Rabbi Boteach

Candace Owens is suing Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the rabbi shared on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

Boteach, a popular celebrity rabbi, filed a complaint with the FBI in August against Candace Owens, a controversial figure in conservative media, after she seemingly accused him and his daughter of trying to kill her.

CANDACE OWENS @REALCANDACEO AMERICA’S FOREMOST ANTISEMITE, IS SUING ME. WE ARE LAUNCHING AN IMMEDIATE DEFENSE FUND TO COUNTERSUE AND FINALLY BANKRUPT THIS LOATHSOME, REPTILIAN, ODIOUS ANTISEMITE WHO SAYS JEWS DRINK CHRISTIAN BLOOD, @IDF IS GENOCIDAL, JEWS MURDERED JFK, AND ISRAEL… pic.twitter.com/qerhPEHNfO — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) November 26, 2024

This morning, Boteach posted on X that Owens was suing him. “She called 'the most famous Rabbi in America' a murderer and said I run a blackmail sex ring in Hollywood that killed Michael Jackson and brought down black celebrities like Hitler-lover Kanye West and others”

“We are launching an immediate defense fund to countersue and finally bankrupt this loathsome, reptilian, odious antisemite”

CANDACE OWENS, AMERICA’S NO. 1 ANTISEMITE IS SUING ME FOR DEFENDING JEWRY AND ISRAEL. WE ARE COINTERSUING GOD WILLING FOR $100 million. This is her defense attorney who will live in legal infamy for defending a woman who says Jews murder Christians and drink their blood. Anyone… pic.twitter.com/QY1tl8z4Me — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) November 26, 2024

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, of the World Values Network, speaks at a Support Israel Rally in response to demonstrators protesting in support of Palestinians, New York City, US, May 13, 2024. Conservative talk show host Candace Owens speaks during at the CPAC, Florida, US February 25, 2022 (credit: BING GUAN/REUTERS, OCTAVIO JONES/REUTERS)

He continued, sharing an image of Owens's defense attorney's website, “I need your help to bankrupt her and stop her blood libel against the IDF. We will subpoena every email she has written over the last ten years and we will expose America’s entire network of secret Jew-haters.”

Public history

Owens and Boteach had publicly sparred online, with Boteach accusing the commentator of spreading antisemitic conspiracies and pro-Hamas propaganda and Owens contending that the rabbi had engaged in a harassment campaign to force his political beliefs on her.

In a video from Owens in August, she focused on Boteach, questioning whether anyone truly believes he is a victim. “Is anyone buying that Rabbi Shmuley is a victim and not a thug that goes around threatening people’s lives?” she asked.

The video also accused Rabbi Shmuley and his daughter, Rochel Leah Taktuk, of conducting a two-year harassment campaign against Owens, which she claims led to her being fired from The Daily Wire. “Even when they’re lying and smearing and libeling and killing, they’re victims. Is anyone buying this shit anymore?” Owens concluded.