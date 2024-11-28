Chabad honors Rabbi Kogan with $50 million Jewish women's college

Chabad launched a $50 million campaign to establish a Jewish women’s college to honor the memory of Rabbi Zvi Kogan.

Kogan, a Chabad emissary, was reported missing in the UAE last week. His body was recovered days later, and Emirati authorities arrested three Uzbek men suspected of his murder.

The $50 million plan, three years in the making, aims to honor Kogan’s legacy while addressing a surge in antisemitism, particularly on US university campuses.

The proposed college will provide an educational Jewish environment for young women in New York.

The campaign will fund a two-building campus and scholarships, assisting students from all financial backgrounds. Chabad's $50 million initiative (credit: CHABAD)

Combating Antisemitism with Education

The initiative is underscored by a reported 700% increase in antisemitic incidents on US university campuses since the October 7 massacre in Israel.

Central to this effort is Beth Rivkah Educational School, Chabad’s flagship institution for women’s education.

“This initiative addresses the safety concerns of thousands of students while tackling the critical shortage of Jewish educators and leaders,” explained Mrs. Chana Gorowitz, Dean of Beth Rivkah’s Division of Higher Learning and Leadership. “It will safeguard the vibrancy of Jewish life for generations to come.”

Rabbi Abraham Shemtov, Chairman of Agudas Chasidei Chabad and Associated Bais Rivka Schools, emphasized the initiative’s purpose,“This project honors Rabbi Kogen’s life by turning grief into a beacon of hope. It ensures that his values will continue to inspire Jewish communities worldwide.”

A Call to Action

Chabad is calling on Jewish philanthropists and community leaders to join this project. The campaign’s goals include transforming Jewish education and leadership while ensuring the continuity of Jewish life in the face of rising challenges.