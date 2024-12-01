Bulgarian prosecutor affirms 'zero-tolerance' policy towards antisemitism

Bulgaria's prosecutor general, Borislav Sarafov, stressed his office's zero-tolerance policy towards antisemitism in a Friday meeting with World Zionist Organization (WZO) Chairman Yaakov Hagoel, he said.

According to Sarafov, the two met at the Palace of Justice in Sofia to discuss hate crimes, antisemitism, and radicalization. They were joined by the head of the Zionist Federation of Bulgaria - Nikolay Galabov - and other officers from the WZO and the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office.

The WZO members said they appreciated "the proactive role and consistent efforts of the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office in combating hate crimes."

In turn, the prosecutor general said his institution was committed to "zero tolerance towards manifestations of antisemitism, intolerance and incitement."

The parties also discussed the need to legally ban events such as the Lukov March - which promotes "hate speech and antisemitism." Far-right groups and nationalists carry torches and march to commemorate the Nazi-era Bulgarian General Hristo Lukov in Sofia, Bulgaria, Feb. 12, 2022. (credit: Georgi Paleykov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“The Lukov March undermines democracy, and its hateful messages have no place in our society,” Sarafov said.

WZO also expressed its appreciation for the fact that Prosecutor Sarafov was among the first Heads of Prosecutors' offices of the EU countries to visit Israel after October 7.

Sarafov also advocated for Bulgaria to formally adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism and incorporate it into national law, according to Ynet.

He also reportedly called for antisemitic slogans, such as “From the river to the sea,” to be banned.

In response, Hagoel commended Sarafov "for his unequivocal call to stop the spread of hate and antisemitism."

"I urge nations worldwide to adopt the IHRA definition and enshrine it in law. The World Zionist Organization will continue working with governments and international bodies to safeguard Jewish communities globally.”

The Lukov March

The Lukov March has occurred annually since 2003 and features a torchlit parade honoring Hristo Lukov, who, until his assassination in 1943, was the well-known leader of the fascist Union of Bulgarian National Legions, which supported the Nazi Party.

His organization supported the deportation of 11,343 Jews from Bulgarian-occupied territory to the Treblinka death camp, according to the World Jewish Congress.

Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov previously refused to allow the march to take place. This was praised by the WJC.

The US Embassy to Bulgaria has previously stood out against the march, calling it "a display of intolerance."

"A Nazi supporter who promoted hate and injustice and is not someone deserving of veneration," it said.